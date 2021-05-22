newsbreak-logo
Anne Arundel County, MD

Glen Burnie Man Arrested, Charged in Connection With Rape of Woman on Ritchie Highway

Report Annapolis
 1 day ago

A 31 year old man from Glen Burnie has been taken into custody in connection with the alleged rape of a woman on Ritchie Highway.

On Wednesday April 28, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway for a rape that just occurred. The adult female victim stated she had a ride arranged for her where she was picked up by an adult male in the 800 block of Elkridge Landing Road, Linthicum, Maryland. The male then drove her to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway. The victim advised the driver drove her around the parking lot where he parked by a set of dumpsters. The male then pulled the victim from the car and pulled her behind the dumpsters. A witness observed this action take place and responded to the hotel lobby where she told the clerk to call 911.


The victim advised she was sexually assaulted by the male who was armed with a knife and also had personal belongings taken. She further stated the suspect fled in his vehicle after the assault while she ran into the lobby seeking help. Patrol officers arrived and secured the crime scene while other units searched for the suspect vehicle which was met with negative results. Detectives further scoured the area for additional witnesses from where she was picked up and where the assault occurred along with securing digital evidence.

On Monday, May 10, 2021, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Aaron Anthony Cepeda, a thirty-one year old male from Glen Burnie, Maryland with First and Second Degree Rape, Third and Fourth Degree Sex Offenses, First and Second Degree Assault, Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Injure, Armed Robbery/Robbery, and Perverted Practice.


During the afternoon, members of the Anne Arundel County Fugitive Apprehension Team located the suspect vehicle. As surveillance was being conducted the suspect, Aaron Cepeda, exited an apartment and was taken into custody without incident as he went to enter his Hyundai sedan. Multiple search warrants were executed on his vehicle, residence and person. Several items of evidentiary value were recovered linking him to the sexual assault/robbery.


This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging any other victims or anyone with information on this incident to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org .

