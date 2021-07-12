Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

[Update: “Fixed”] Iberia now charging more for Chicago and Los Angeles to Madrid

By Nick Reyes
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Update 7/12/21: As reported by The Points Guy, pricing on these routes has reverted to the previous pricing, with Chicago to Madrid back to 34K Avios one-way off-peak (and Los Angeles to Madrid at 42.5K). Iberia does indeed have Chicago listed under Band 5 and Los Angeles under Band 6 on their award chart, so this looks to be intentional. This is good news for fans of business class sweet spots.

frequentmiler.com

Comments / 0

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

121K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid#K One#Europe#K Avios#Iberia Plus#Spanish#British Airways And#Aer Lingus#View#Turkish#Star Alliance#Ana#Asiana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

British Airways’ United States Network Examined

From Monday, August 2nd, fully vaccinated US citizens will be able to travel to England without needing to quarantine on arrival, a significant next step. Currently, they must isolate for 10 days, an enormous hassle. But it is not this straightforward. The USA’s Level Four Health Notice implores “Do Not Travel”, while UK citizens are not permitted entry to the US. The next milestone must be reciprocity, truly vital on the road to recovery.
WorldTravel Weekly

Tourism chiefs hail first BA Heathrow-Antigua link in 30 years

Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism chiefs have welcomed the launch of British Airways’ direct Heathrow service, which has resumed after a break of 30 years. The inaugural flight landed at VC Bird International Airport last week (July 21), marking the start of a twice-weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and joining Virgin Atlantic’s thrice-weekly flights from Heathrow.
Lifestyleeturbonews.com

American Airlines Announces First Direct Miami to Dominica Flight

The Minister for Tourism Honorable Denise Charles stated that this new service will be a game-changer for the tourism industry in Dominica as it will allow convenient and direct access from the US mainland, one of the destination’s major source markets. New service will operate twice weekly on Wednesday and...
WorldPosted by
BoardingArea

SKY Airline (Chile) take delivery of their first neo

Another day, another airline takes delivery of its first Airbus A321neo. This time, it’s SKY Airline of Chile, who have taken their first A321neo. SKY Airline has taken its first A321neo on lease from Air Lease Corporation, becoming the first airline in Chile to operate the A321neo. For those looking...
Labor IssuesNBC Philadelphia

Sleeping at the Airport: American Airlines Flight Attendant, Pilot Unions Complain About Lack of Hotel Rooms

The unions say American is failing to provide adequate hotel rooms in a timely manner. The pilot and flight attendant unions filed grievances with the airline over the issues. Labor unions representing 40,000 American Airlines pilots and flight attendants say the carrier has failed to provide crews with enough transportation and adequate hotels during layovers, a trend that is depriving them of rest in some cases.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs talks 'inhuman' conditions at Olympics quarantine hotel

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs, who was set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, called the conditions at her quarantine hotel "inhuman." Jacobs was quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus and has been in isolation for about eight days. She was forced to miss the street event in skateboarding’s Olympic debut. The 31-year-old said in an Instagram video she’s had to force officials to allow her to get fresh air because her window doesn’t open.
Industryliveandletsfly.com

Delta Air Lines Extends Elite Status: Will American And United Follow?

Delta Air Lines extended the elite status of all of its SkyMiles Medallion members yesterday for another year. Will American Airlines and United Airlines follow?. Delta Air Lines Extends Elite Status For All SkyMiles Members. Yesterday, Delta became the first major U.S. airline to extend status for a second year...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

More than 13% of unemployed people are concentrated in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago - which account for just 4.6% of the US population: Hospitality industry says it has jobs, but people aren't taking them

The cities of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago account for 13.4 percent of all unemployed people in the US, but only make up about 4.6 percent of the total population, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS data show that the nation's three largest cities...
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in such...
Swimming & SurfingAOL Corp

U.S. breaks world record ... and doesn't win gold

TOKYO — A Katie Ledecky-led U.S. relay broke the world record in the 4x200-meter freestyle on Thursday ... and lost. The race was expected to be a showdown between the favored Australians and the Americans, and to some degree it played out that way. Both bested the world record (7:41.50) set by Australia in 2019. But so did China, bettering the two powerhouses in a somewhat stunning upset.
Posted by
BoardingArea

Catfight On Spirit Airlines – Taunts Lead To Blows

Another day, another fight on Spirit Airlines…and an important reminder that fighting onboard is simply not worth it. As much as you might want to give self-entitled jerks a piece of your mind, it is best just to keep your lips sealed, especially in a narrow metal tube. Spirit Airlines...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Report: Scarlett Johansson Files Lawsuit Against Disney For ‘Black Widow’ Release

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Scarlett Johansson Thursday filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against The Walt Disney Co. According to The Wall Street Journal, Johansson said her contract was breached when Disney released Marvel’s “Black Widow” on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time the film was in theaters. She said her contract guaranteed an exclusive release in theaters and her salary was based on the film’s performance at the box office. During its opening weekend, “Black Widow” grossed $80 million at the domestic box office, $78 million overseas and $60 million from $30 at-home purchases on Disney+, WSJ said. Disney officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Rowing-ROC silver leaves American rower with 'nasty feeling'

(Reuters) - American rower Megan Kalmoe said she was left with a “nasty feeling” after watching the Russian duo of Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia take home a silver medal in the women’s pair on Thursday. Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events with their flag and...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

American Airlines Pilots Delaying Flights Until Hotel Rooms Have Been Booked

Pilots at American Airlines have been told to delay flights when they are due to layover in a city away from their home base until hotel accommodation has been booked and confirmed. The decision to potentially disrupt the airline’s operations comes as both pilots and flight attendants face mounting issues with hotel accommodation that have now reached “unprecedented and unacceptable levels“.

Comments / 0

Community Policy