[Update: “Fixed”] Iberia now charging more for Chicago and Los Angeles to Madrid
Update 7/12/21: As reported by The Points Guy, pricing on these routes has reverted to the previous pricing, with Chicago to Madrid back to 34K Avios one-way off-peak (and Los Angeles to Madrid at 42.5K). Iberia does indeed have Chicago listed under Band 5 and Los Angeles under Band 6 on their award chart, so this looks to be intentional. This is good news for fans of business class sweet spots.frequentmiler.com
Comments / 0