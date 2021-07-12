[Update: “Fixed”] Iberia now charging more for Chicago and Los Angeles to Madrid

From Monday, August 2nd, fully vaccinated US citizens will be able to travel to England without needing to quarantine on arrival, a significant next step. Currently, they must isolate for 10 days, an enormous hassle. But it is not this straightforward. The USA’s Level Four Health Notice implores “Do Not Travel”, while UK citizens are not permitted entry to the US. The next milestone must be reciprocity, truly vital on the road to recovery.