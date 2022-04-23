Official 92.9 FM ESPN PLAY BY PLAY

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's the FULL 92.9 FM ESPN & 790 AM THE BET - SCHEDULE FOR PLAY BY PLAY

4/23/22 8:30PM pregame 9:00PM tipoff Grizzlies at Timberwolves Round 1 Game 4

4/23/22  (on 790 The Bet only)  2:15PM pregame  3:00PM first pitch Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

4/24/22  (on 790 the Bet only)  11:45AM pregame  12:30PM first pitch Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

4/25/22 (on 790 the Bet only) 5:50PM pregame  6:35PM first pitch Cardinals vs NY Mets

4/26/22 (on 790 the Bet only) 5:50PM pregame  6:35PM first pitch Cardinals vs NY Mets

4/26/22  6:00PM pregame  7:00PM tipoff Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Round 1 Game 5

4/27/22  (on 790 the Bet only) 11:20AM pregame 12:05pm first pitch Cardinals vs NY Mets

4/28/22  NFL Draft Day 1  6:00PM - Approx. 10:30PM

4/28/22 (on 790 the Bet only)  5:50PM pregame 6:35PM first pitch Cardinals vs Diamondbacks

4/29/22  NFL Draft Day 2  6:00PM - Approx. 10:30PM

4/29/22 (on 790 The Bet only) 6:20PM pregame 7:05PM first pitch Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks

4/29/22  Grizzlies at Timberwolves Round 1 Game 6 TIME TBD

4/30/22 NFL Draft Day 3  11:00AM - Approx. 6:00PM

4/30/22  (on 790 The Bet only) 12:20PM pregame 1:05PM first pitch Cardinals vs Diamondbacks

5/1/22  (on 790 The Bet only)  12:20PM pregame  1:05PM first pitch Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks

IN THIS ARTICLE
