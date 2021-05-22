More Than 30 Heroin-Fentanyl Pills Found by Police During Traffic Stop in Glen Burnie

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

More than 30 capsuls containing heroin-fentanyl were seized from vehicle during a traffic stop in Glen Burnie.

On May 8, 2021 at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers pulled over a Honda sedan in the 7800 block of Parke West Drive. Upon speaking with the driver, officers received information which led to a search of the driver resulting in the seizure of 18 clear capsules of suspected Heroin/Cocaine/Fentanyl in a clear plastic bag. A search of the passenger revealed 16 clear capsules of suspected Heroin/Cocaine/Fentanyl.





Both subjects were transported to Central Booking for charges and were identified as:





Dylan Camden Nicolaus (driver)

DOB: 03/17/92

Unit block of Bristol Avenue

Brooklyn, Maryland





Heather Marie Luedtke (passenger)

DOB: 01/01/94

500 block of Upton Road

Severn, Maryland