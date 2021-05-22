Police Arrest Glen Burnie Man on Weapons Charge in Linthicum
Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested a Glen Burnie man in connection with a weapons violation in the Linthicum area.
On May 7, 2021 at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of an armed subject in the area of the 400 block of Camp Meade Road. Officers located the suspect who was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm Polymer 80 handgun, 12 9mm rounds of ammunition. 44.20 grams of suspected marijuana, $1,355.00 U.S. currency, packaging materials and a scale.
The suspect was arrested, charged and identified as:
Dashawn George Stepney
DOB: 02/28/2000
800 block of Glenview Avenue
Glen Burnie, Maryland