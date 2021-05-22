newsbreak-logo
Cecil County, MD

Winchester, Cecil County Man Sentenced to More Than Three Years in Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 1 day ago

U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm today sentenced Michael Bailey, age 32, of Winchester, Maryland, to 40 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Bailey, a previously convicted felon, sold a firearm to a member of the Gregory Butler Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) in Baltimore in exchange for heroin cut with fentanyl. (Six members of the Gregory Butler DTO are alleged to be part of the NFL criminal enterprise in southwest Baltimore, engaging in a pattern of criminal racketeering activity including acts involving murder, narcotics trafficking and smuggling, illegal firearms possession, bribery, witness intimidation, and witness retaliation. The term NFL stands for Normandy, Franklin, and Loudon, which are three adjacent streets that run through the Edmondson Village.)

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Acting Special Agent in Charge Rachel Byrd of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Assistant Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Baltimore District Office; Chief Marcus Jones of the Montgomery County Police Department; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.

“Many of the illegal firearms used by gangs in Baltimore are brought into the state by people involved in the drug trade like Bailey,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner. “In this case, members of the NFL criminal drug enterprise are alleged to have carried out four murders and one attempted murder with illegally possessed firearms like the gun Bailey sold to them. To reduce the violence in Baltimore, we must go after the drug trade and the guns. we also need to change the culture, so that dealers like Bailey stop thinking of Baltimore as their criminal marketplace. We are committed to working with our law enforcement and community partners to get guns out of the hands of drug dealers and off of our streets, in order to reduce violent crime in our neighborhoods.”

According to his guilty plea, from at least December 2018 through February 2019, Bailey, regularly traveled to Baltimore to purchase heroin cut with fentanyl from the Gregory Butler Drug Trafficking Organization (the “DTO”). Bailey then transported the heroin to West Virginia, where he sold it. Bailey admitted that during this time, he purchased more than 80 grams of heroin cut with fentanyl from the DTO.

As detailed in his plea agreement, on about January 16, 2019, Bailey arranged to sell the DTO a handgun equipped with a laser sight, in exchange for a quantity heroin. The firearm was a Walther P22 pistol, which Bailey stole from a relative. Bailey transported the gun from West Virginia to Baltimore to sell it. Investigators later recovered the firearm from a member of the DTO in Baltimore. Bailey knew that due to his previous felony convictions, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Woman Believed to be a Witness in a Federal Case

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel today sentenced Davon Carter, age 40, of Baltimore, to four life terms in federal prison for two counts of conspiracy to murder a witness and one count each of witness retaliation murder and witness tampering murder, related to the murder of Latrina Ashburne, age 41, on May 27, 2016. Carter was also convicted of a federal narcotics conspiracy charge, two counts of using a cellular telephone to facilitate the commission of a felony, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. A federal jury in Baltimore convicted Carter and co-defendant Clifton Mosley, age 42, also of Baltimore, on January 29, 2020, after a three-week trial.
Baltimore Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Daniel Taylor, age 36, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty yesterday to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.
Annapolis Man Sentenced to Nearly 40 Years in Federal Prison in Connection With MS-13 Gang Activities

Chief U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Fermin Gomez-Jimenez, age 23, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 38 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in a conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and for using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, in connection with his MS-13 gang activities.
Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty to Participating in a Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Victor Davis, age 41, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty on May 4, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and posses with the intent to distribute cocaine base (crack cocaine). As part of his plea agreement, Davis admitted that during his participation in the conspiracy the members of the drug conspiracy distributed between 28 grams and 112 grams of crack cocaine.
Glen Burnie Man Facing Federal Indictment for Impersonating a U.S. Marshal

A federal grand jury has indicted Renul Barnet Forbes, a/k/a “Michael Renul,” “Breion Jones,” and “Bree Jones,” age 32, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, on the federal charges of false personation of a federal officer and possession of a fraudulently made government seal. The indictment was returned on March 25, 2021 and was unsealed at his initial appearance on May 3, 2021.
Authorities Announce Indictments in Connection With Gang Activity, Drug Trafficking in Anne Arundel County

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and Anne Arundel Police Chief Amal Awad has announced the indictments of 7 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal organization, assault, and conspiracy to distribute drugs, and firearm-related counts. An additional 8 defendants were charged with drug and firearm-related counts in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
Man Threatening Woman With Gun Arrested In Salisbury Wicomico County

Responding to a report of a man holding a gun to a woman’s head, Maryland state troopers were able to locate and arrest the man last night in Wicomico County. The suspect is identified as Kwelli T. L. Green, 19, of Salisbury, Md. He is charged with first and second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm while under 21 yrs. of age, wear/carrying/transporting a firearm on their person, wear/carrying/transporting a loaded firearm on their person, and two drug charges.
Suspect Charged for Armed Robbery of AT&T Store in Wheaton, Montgomery County Police Say

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police - Major Crimes Division have charged Anthony Carlos Thomas, Jr., age 18, of the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue in Northeast, Washington, D.C., with armed robbery offenses related to the May 4 armed robbery of an AT&T store located in Wheaton. On May 7, Thomas Jr. was arrested by officers from the Laurel Police Department after Thomas Jr. committed a similar robbery at an AT&T store in Laurel.
Anne Arundel County Police: Multiple arrests made following weapon and drug seizure in Millersville

The Anne Arundel County Police Department today announced the arrest of two people after officers recovered multiple weapons, drugs and cash in Millersville. On May 15, 2021 at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Acura in the area of Veterans Highway and Brightview Drive. Upon speaking with the driver, officers received information which led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded Taurus 625 9mm handgun, 142 grams of suspected marijuana, 25 oxycodone pills, a digital scale, baggies and other paraphernalia.