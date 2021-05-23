newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Factbox: FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 166.97 million, death toll at 3,597,175

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTtAq_0ZiyfQlF00
People wearing protective face masks wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, outside a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, India, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

More than 166.97 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,597,175​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 22:00 GMT.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infections#Health Officials#Government Officials#Eikon Users#Global Spread#Health Ministries#Source#Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
WorldThe Daily Star

Global Covid-19 cases cross 162 million

As Covid-19 cases keep rising, over 162 million people have so far been infected with the deadly virus around the world. According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total caseload from the virus reached 162,203,982 while the death toll mounted to 3,365,081 as of this (May 16) morning. Some 1,436,372,...
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

India Sets Record For Highest Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Of Any Country

NEW DELHI — India has set another record for daily COVID-19 fatalities even as infections dipped further. The Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 4,529 deaths in the last 24 hours, driving the overall toll to 283,248. India also confirmed 267,334 new infections, as daily cases dropped below 300,000 for the third consecutive day. Both numbers are almost certainly undercounted.
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan coronavirus cases up to 876,854; Death toll now at 18,627

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 876,854 as of Monday, including 18,627 deaths, state officials report. Monday’s update includes a total of 2,230 new cases and 20 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, Michigan reported a total of 874,624 cases and 18,607 deaths.
Public HealthTimes and Democrat

No new coronavirus deaths, cases in region

There are no new reports of coronavirus-related deaths or cases in The T&D Region, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Statewide, there are 112 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 167 million and Indian death toll climbs above 300,000

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 167 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.46 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.1 million and deaths with 589,893, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. “Average daily case counts are at their lowest point since mid-June 2020 and down more than 90% from the January 2021 highs,” said Raymond James healthcare analyst Chris Meekins. Some 49% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated and 58% of those 12 years of age and older have had at least one vaccine dose, he said. “These statistics bring hope and new beginnings for Americans to return to normal activities; leading to happy days being here again,” he wrote in a note to clients. The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told the agency’s annual assembly he wants 10% of the population of every country to be vaccinated by September.
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

India Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 300,000

NEW DELHI (AP) — India crossed another grim milestone Monday of more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections that exploded with fury has shown signs of easing. The milestone, as recorded by India’s health ministry, comes as slowed vaccine deliveries have marred...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Mexico reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll in over a year

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Sunday registered 50 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, the lowest daily increase reported from the pandemic in over a year, according to government data. The rise, which brought the official death toll to 221,647, was the smallest since the final Sunday of...
Worldwibqam.com

Factbox-Countries weigh ‘mix and match’ COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses amid supply delays and safety concerns that have slowed their vaccination campaigns. Several medical studies to test the efficacy of switching COVID-19 vaccines are under way. The following are countries that are...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant

HANOI, May 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam health minister Nguyen Thanh Long said on Saturday the country has detected a new variant of the coronavirus, which is a mix of the Indian and UK COVID-19 variants and spreads quickly by air, online newspaper VnExpress reported. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in 45 days

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported on Saturday 173,790 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in 45 days, while deaths rose by 3,617. The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 27.7 million, with the death toll at 322,512, health ministry data showed.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Britain reports 3,398 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 3,398 new cases of COVID-19, down from a two-month high of 4,182 cases recorded a day earlier, government statistics showed on Saturday, with seven new deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. More than 39 million people have now been given a first...
Dare County, NCobxtoday.com

COVID-19 death toll in N.C. reaches 13,000; total cases nearing one million mark

North Carolina has reported more than 13,000 residents have died from COVID-19 since last March, and will likely pass the one million case mark by the end of the week. According to the latest statistics from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard, Beaufort County had the highest coronavirus death toll in the region at 95, followed by Pasquotank with 83. Dare County reports 15 residents have died since the pandemic begin last spring.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia reports record coronavirus cases and deaths

Malaysia reported 9,020 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic and the fifth straight day of record new infections. The health ministry also reported 98 deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19, another daily record. The latest figures took the total number of cases in the country to 558,534 and deaths to 2,650.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

British Model Dies Several Days After Getting Vaccinated for COVID

There’s a lot of fuss going on when it comes to COVID vaccines, as a lot of people are still not convinced of the efficiency of the drugs. And what happened to a British model who recently died only a few days after getting vaccinated for the coronavirus represents a new reason for some sceptics to maintain their position.