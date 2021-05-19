newsbreak-logo
Maryland Crime & Safety

Quadruple Shooting in Laurel Leaves 3 Adults Dead, 1 Child in Critical Condition

Report Annapolis
 1 hour ago

Anne Arundel County Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Laurel which left 3 adults dead and one child in critical condition at an area hospital.

Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 200 block of Federalsburg South for a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 10. Upon arrival, three adults were found dead. An injured child was also located, and was transported in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

Names and other information have yet to be disclosed, as the investigation is still ongoing.

#Developing

