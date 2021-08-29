Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Key bills involving police conduct and riots advance in legislature

By Michael Graff
Posted by 
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pkhr6_0ZituwLr00

Note: This story was updated on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.

Two bills closely monitored by police and civil rights activists alike advanced in the North Carolina legislature last week:

  • One would create stiffer penalties and longer sentences for rioting.
  • The other would make it more difficult for police officers with checkered pasts to find work.

Why it matters: Police reform and protesters’ rights were the dominant issue of the 2020 demonstrations after the murder of George Floyd, and the legislature has spent the better part of 2021 drafting and revising and debating language in bills designed to address both at once.

Details: State House speaker Tim Moore’s HB 805 , which passed the House in May and the Senate last week, would make it a more serious felony to assault and emergency responder in a riot.

  • It would also make it a Class H felony (punishable from 4 to 25 months) to brandish a weapon during a riot.
  • And it would give property owners the right to sue a rioter for three times the damage sustained to the property.

State Sen. Danny Britt’s SB 300, which is headed to the governor’s desk , is far more sweeping. It would create statewide databases that monitor officer histories,  and it formally establishes a statewide duty to intervene, meaning an officer who sees a colleague using excessive force must step to prevent it and report it within 72 hours.

  • Britt’s bill would also expand mental health training for officers.
  • And it would allow families of people severely hurt or killed by police to request body-camera footage and receive a faster answer from a judge on its release, as WRAL reported .

Between the lines: Britt, a Robeson County Republican, actually had language about increasing riot penalties in his first version of SB 300. But it was removed this summer, and now all the anti-riot measures are in Moore’s bill.

  • Why? Britt has been working on criminal justice reform for years, and without the anti-riot language it faces an excellent chance of being signed into law by Gov. Cooper.
  • Moore’s bill zeroing in on riot penalties has drawn protests from racial justice organizations and is far more likely to face a veto.

Zoom out: Britt has been able to build bipartisan support for his recent reform efforts. He led the 2019 passing of the First Step Act , which allowed judges to give shorter sentences than mandatory minimums for some non-violent drug offenses; and the Second Chance Act, which automatically expunged dismissed charges to allow people an clearer path to re-entry into the workforce.

  • By including body cameras and databases for disciplined cops in this bill, he’s again gained the support of Democrats.
  • Britt and Senate Republicans still support all of the efforts to increase penalties for rioting, though, as their party-line vote showed last week.
  • “It’s not as if we’re looking only to beef up certain criminal penalties without any consideration for some of the very real problems in the criminal justice system,” Pat Ryan, state Senate leader Phil Berger’s spokesperson, told me last spring in an email. “It’s quite the opposite.”

The post Key bills involving police conduct and riots advance in legislature appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 4

Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
679
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Bills#Police Reform#Protest Riot#State House#Hb 805#Senate#Wral#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
PoliticsKELOLAND TV

Governor orders review of S.D. abortion laws

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has told her office’s “unborn-child advocate” Mark Miller to review South Dakota’s abortion laws. It’s in response to the new Texas law that outlaws most abortions thereafter about six weeks. Noem used Twitter for the announcement Thursday. She referred to the U.S. Supreme...
Raleigh, NCUS News and World Report

Cooper Vetoes Measure Addressing NC Hotel Guest Rights

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on Monday a measure that would have made it easier for North Carolina hotel operators to remove short-term residents for bad behavior by making clear they lacked the rights of a long-term tenant. Bill supporters said the measure clarified that tenant protections...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a broad overhaul of the state’s election laws Tuesday, tightening already strict voting rules and dealing a bruising defeat to Democrats who waged a monthslong fight over what they argued was a brazen attempt to disenfranchise minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters.
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Texas election bill close to passage in state legislature as session nears end

A GOP-backed election bill that’s prompted multiple quorum breaks by House Democrats appears to be nearing Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. The bill has been at the center of tensions between members after more than 50 representatives fled to Washington, D.C., in July to block the bill that critics say would disenfranchise voters and to advocate for federal voting rights legislation. Weeks before that in late May, as the regular legislative session came to a close, Democrats too broke quorum to kill the bill.
Presidential Electionkrwg.org

Statement on Texas Legislature Passing Anti-Voter Bill

Commentary: In response to the Texas legislature in a special session passing a broad anti-voter bill, Tom Lopach, President and CEO of the Voter Participation Center (VPC) and Center for Voter Information (CVI), released the following statement. Among its many anti-voting provisions, this bill bans drive-through and 24-hour voting and places limits on vote-by-mail, making it more difficult for Texans to vote.
Texas Statewbap.com

Voting Reform Bill Makes Progress In Texas Legislature

Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – A controversial voting reform bill was passed by the Texas House a little before midnight Thursday night. That’s the measure Democratic members blocked for weeks by leaving the state in protest. The House will take a final vote on the measure Friday. then the Senate, which has already passed its own version, will either agree with any changes the House may have made, or request a conference committee to work out a compromise. The current, second, special session of the Legislature is due to adjourn in a little more than a week.
Texas StateOdessa American

TEXAS VIEW: Quorum in Legislature met, action on voting bill can begin

Texas Democratic legislators’ walkout only postponed the inevitable. After leaving the state Capitol in May and breaking a quorum to stop passage of controversial bills — a walkout that ended the regular session and lasted through one 30-day special session — lawmakers started trickling in, and last Thursday enough had returned to make quorum and enable action on the bills.
EducationWinston-Salem Journal

Bill resurfaces in N.C. legislature that would disband NCHSAA

The Republican-sponsored legislative bill that threatens the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association has resurfaced in the state Senate. The latest edition of House Bill 91 was returned Thursday to the Senate Education/Higher Education committee after sitting in the Senate Rules and Operations committee since July 22. Sen....
U.S. PoliticsKXAN

Texas Legislature working to make final changes to elections bill

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Legislature on Friday night is working to make final changes to a bill that would change voting laws in the state. Senate Bill 1, as it’s called, will be heading to conference committee, the Senate voted. This means both chambers will select members to make final changes to the legislation behind closed doors.
California Statesjvsun.com

Calif. legislature eyes gutting bridge bill to institute vaccine mandate

Legislative leaders in the California Legislature are eyeing the potential of introducing vaccine mandate. The question is when and , more importantly, how. Capitol sources with knowledge, speaking to The Sun on the condition of anonymity, said that the Democrat-led legislative leadership was preparing to utilize the gut-and-amend procedure to strip the language of a bill presented to tweak passenger lanes and toll rules for the Bay Bridge and replace it with language mandating vaccines for public accommodations and in employment.
Congress & Courtscarolinajournal.com

Lawmakers finalize anti-rioting bill, send it to Cooper

The N.C. House voted 63-41 Tuesday on a final version of a bill increasing penalties for rioting. The bill now heads to the governor. “We saw firsthand what happens when folks join in what was otherwise a lawful protest and engage in destruction of property, assaults, and injury to people,” said House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, the lead sponsor of House Bill 805. “That’s not protesting at that point. That’s rioting. That’s looting.”
PoliticsNew York Post

Texas Legislature passes election reform bill, ending political battle

The Texas Legislature approved a sweeping overhaul of the Lone Star State’s election laws Tuesday, sending the bill to Gov. Greg Abbott more than seven weeks after dozens of Democrats fled the state in an ill-fated attempt to block consideration of the legislation. The Texas Senate voted 18-13 along party...
Politicsqueenseagle.com

Parole advocates urge legislature to pass reform bills

Advocates rallied Wednesday to call on the State Legislature to pass parole legislation as they reconvene for a special session to address the eviction moratorium. The lawmakers and activists gathered in Albany to call for the passage of the Elder and Fair and Timely Parole bills, which were in committee before the end of the last session.
U.S. PoliticsHouston Chronicle

Texas Legislature passes bill restricting abortion-inducing drugs

The Texas House sent to the governor’s desk a bill that places restrictions on the use of certain abortion-inducing drugs and makes it a state felony-level offense to provide such drugs to someone knowing they intend to use it for an abortion without an in-person examination. The bill was debated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy