11 Actors Who Took Home Their Animal Co-Stars
Animals in movies seem lucky to begin with—but none can compete with the shelter dog that Chris Evans took...www.mentalfloss.com
Animals in movies seem lucky to begin with—but none can compete with the shelter dog that Chris Evans took...www.mentalfloss.com
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0