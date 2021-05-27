newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA trade rumors: Updating potential summer blockbusters

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Cc8D_0ZibEV8i00

NBA trade rumors will soon start picking up steam now that what promises to be an event-filled offseason is on the horizon. Some teams will look to move off expensive stars as a way to save cash. Others are going to go all in with their championship windows still wide open.

Will the Los Angeles Lakers pull off a big move or two? Back east, the New York Knicks will be linked to a ton of big names after they end up finishing up shop on a surprising 2020-21 season.

Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. We will be providing constant updates on this page as it relates to the biggest NBA trade rumors this summer.

Check Out: 5 Top Signature Basketball Shoes For A Sneakerheads On A Budget

Updated: May 27, 2:44 PM EST

Blockbuster Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Draft trade

Minnesota only has a 27.6% chance of keeping its top-three protected first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. If said selection falls outside of the top-three, it heads to the Golden State Warriors . If it is indeed top-three, there’s a good chance that the Timberwolves will look to use said selection in a blockbuster trade.

“If they keep their pick, that means it fell in the top three. If you’re Minnesota and you keep the pick, you haven’t made the playoffs in three years, you haven’t made noise as a contender since 2004, and you want to show to your franchise player this is a team where you can contend for many years to come, I think they’re going to make a major splash. I expect them to try to get aggressive and get a really good impact player,” Yossi Gozlan of Hoops Hype noted .

With D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and stud rookie Anthony Edwards in the mix to close out the 2020-21 season, Minnesota finished with a solid 7-5 record over its final 12 games. Getting an immediate-impact performer with that top-three pick would help the Wolves break out of their current funk.

NBA Draft tiebreakers

The 2021 NBA Draft lottery will be held on June 22 with the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic boasting the best odds to nab the No. 1 pick. However, tiebreakers were also held for picks, both in the lottery and for playoff teams.

Kelly Oubre targeting $20 million annually on long-term deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jnivh_0ZibEV8i00
April 27, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward and impending free agent Kelly Oubre missed the final 10 games of his initial season with the team due to a wrist injury. Prior to going down, the 25-year-old wing had been playing at a high level — averaging 17.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in his final 34 games.

According to this note from Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype , Oubre believes he can get $20 million annually on a long-term deal during NBA free agency. This could potentially lead to his departure from the Warriors. Head coach Steve Kerr said they’d welcome him back as a bench option. With Klay Thompson set to return at the two-guard and an improved Andrew Wiggins manning the three, there might not be any room for Oubre in Golden State moving forward.

Updated: May 25, 11:01 PM EST

Chris Paul likely to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns during NBA free agency

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWXZD_0ZibEV8i00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul just finished up shop on a tremendous initial regular season with the Phoenix Suns, helping them to one of their most-successful finishes in franchise history.

Paul, 35, has a player option for the 2021-22 season for a cool $44.2 million. Whether he exercises it or opts out for one final multi-year deal, the expectation is that Paul will return to the Suns. At the very least, that’s what NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is hearing .

Update: May 24, 9:14 PM EST

Uncertainty surrounds the Indiana Pacers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hmf9o_0ZibEV8i00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After an ugly performance in a play-in loss to the Washington Wizards earlier in May, this summer is going to be interesting for an underperforming Pacers squad. That could include moving on from head coach Nate Bjorkgren after just one season. Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard would not commit to him during a season-ending press conference recently .

As for holdovers from the Pacers’ roster, it appears that Pritchard is going to decide between complete rebuild or adding to Indiana’s core group.

While the general manager did indicate that he views big men Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis to be core members of the Pacers, there’s an open question whether the two can coexist. If Indiana does tear this thing apart, they will be the big names to watch as NBA trade rumors pick up steam here soon.

Golden State Warriors not looking to trade James Wiseman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12cPhi_0ZibEV8i00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After a somewhat promising start, Wiseman’s rookie season for the Warriors became a wash. The former No. 2 overall pick appeared in just 39-of-72 games, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while struggling with the nuances of the NBA. It has led to some speculation that Golden State might might look to move Wiseman after it barely missed out on the playoffs. That’s unlikely to be the case.

“I think he can be helpful in the future and in the present,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers told reporters during his season-ending press conference. Whether that is the case depends heavily on the Warriors’ direction during the summer. They expect to be active.

Updated: May 23, 9:00 PM EST

Chicago Bulls star Lauri Markkanen wants to play for the Dallas Mavericks?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lI6f_0ZibEV8i00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Regardless of what happens in the NBA Playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks are going to have to make some decisions. That includes whether to keep struggling big man Kristaps Porzingis or find someone else to help Luka Doncic. It appears that Chicago Bulls stretch forward and impending restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen would like to help Dallas make that decision.

“The one place he privately wants to land is with the Mavericks, joining guard Luka Doncic and big man Kristaps Porzingis,” Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported recently .

That would certainly be one interesting trio right there. Still only 24 years old, Markkanen is coming off a 2020-21 NBA season that saw him average 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds on 49% shooting from the field. Dallas should have the cap space to sign him to a lucrative offer sheet, too.

Draymond Green has interesting take as Golden State Warriors prepare for the offseason

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goesp_0ZibEV8i00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Following their ugly loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference play-in tournament, the Golden State Warriors are expected to be busy this coming summer. That pretty much sits well with star forward Draymond Green, who had this interesting assessment of where the team is at.

Also Read:
Warriors’ loss manifests NBA play-in tournament’s worst nightmare

“We’re not in the playoffs, so we’re a ways away,” Green said following Golden State’s season-ending loss . NBA rumors continue to persist that the Warriors will be looking to make a big move during the summer. They have the assets in what will likely be two first-round picks in the 2021 NBA Draft and some young players to add a third star. Green and Stephen Curry are expected to be heavily involved in roster decisions this summer.

Updated: May 16, 2:18 PM EST

How Victor Oladipo injury impacts Miami Heat offseason plans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhbxm_0ZibEV8i00
Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

When Miami acquired All-Star guard Victor Oladipo at the trade deadline , the idea was for him to be a long-term option out on the perimeter with Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. Unfortunately, Oladipo played just four games for Miami before suffering a quad injury . Now, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, he might be lost for the entire 2021-22 season after undergoing surgery.

Slated to become a free agent, this will obviously impact Oladipo’s market. It is also going to change things up for the Heat. They will have money to sign a max-contract player during the summer. They are also going to have to retain restricted free agent Duncan Robinson on a deal that will likely cost $20 million annually. With Oladipo seemingly not an option for next season, Kyle Lowry might now be Miami’s central focus. Time will tell on that front.

Updated: May 13, 1:21 PM EST

NBA trade rumors: Chicago Bulls could target Bradley Beal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEQEA_0ZibEV8i00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no telling whether the Washington Wizards will make high-scoring guard Bradley Beal available during the summer. Right now, things are not pointing in that direction. But for some reason, if he were made available, the Bulls will have interest. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago notes that there’s been “speculative talk” that Chicago could make a play for Beal. He has a relationship with Bulls head coach Bill Donovan dating back to their days with the Florida Gators. A move of this ilk would likely require Chicago giving up Zach LaVine considering the bounty of draft picks it yielded to the Orlando Magic for Nikola Vucevic at the NBA trade deadline .

New York Knicks to make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3Lb3_0ZibEV8i00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We already know that New York plans on being active during the summer. Could that now include 21-year-old forward Jaren Jackson Jr. from the Memphis Grizzlies? According to Marc Berman of the NY Post , Memphis is not sold on Jackson being able to contribute consistently given his injury issues. He suffered a torn meniscus in the knee last August and has suited up in just nine games this season. Meanwhile, New York was intrigued with Jackson Jr. before Memphis selected him fourth overall back in 2018. This could be something to keep an eye on during the summer.

Updated: May 10, 8:44 PM EST

NBA trade rumors: Could we see a blockbuster atop the 2021 draft?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H80lP_0ZibEV8i00
Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Houston Rockets are on the verge of clinching the No. 1 spot in the NBA Draft lottery. In no way does that mean they are guaranteed to pick atop the annual event. If said selection lands outside of the top three, Houston will send it to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Meanwhile, there’s a good chance that the top-three protected pick that the Golden State Warriors own from the Minnesota Timberwolves will convey this year .

That could lead to some surprising trades once the NBA Draft comes calling . In particular, there’s a solid chance that the free-falling Thunder will have two selections within the top five. If so, they might look to move one for a proven star. Depending on where the Warriors select and if they own Minnesota’s pick this year, the same thing can be said about Golden State.

Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson looking at huge payday?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADinU_0ZibEV8i00
Mike Stobe/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

An undrafted free agent back in 2018, this former Michigan star has gone from being a two-way player to a lethal shooter on the outside. Robinson, 27, just became the quickest player in NBA history to hit 500 three-pointers. He’s shooting at a 42% mark from distance in his career.

Set to become a restricted free agent during the summer, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Robinson could receive $20 million annually. There’s a chance that the Heat let him walk for nothing in an attempt to keep the large amount of cap room they possess. However, getting something in return could make sense.

Kyle Lowry remains on the New York Knicks’ radar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jQQF_0ZibEV8i00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Leading up to the March 25 NBA trade deadline, New York was linked to this six-time All-Star from the Toronto Raptors. In fact, it looked like the struggling Raptors would move off the impending free agent. That did not happen . Now, with free agency approaching, the two sides could be headed for a divorce.

According to Ian Begley of SNY , the Knicks will pursue Lowry as a free agent this coming summer. While New York could opt to sign him outright with its cap room, a sign-and-trade might make sense for both sides. It would enable the Knicks to add another max-contract player while giving the retooling Raptors something in return. Lowry, 35, is averaging 17.2 points and 7.3 assists on the season.

NBA trade rumors: Chicago Bulls targeting point guards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbJxI_0ZibEV8i00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off acquiring All-Star center Nikola Vucevic in a trade with the Orlando Magic, Chicago is still looking to upgrade its roster. That could include adding a traditional point guard to team up with Zach LaVine out on the perimeter. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls are expected to look into free-agent point guards. That includes Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Chicago was linked to Ball ahead of the NBA trade deadline in March. Now that he’s slated to become a restricted free agent, the team might circle back around to this possibility. With Ball looking at roughly $20 million annually , and the Bulls expected to be $12.6 million under the estimated cap, a sign-and-trade would be the name of the game.

More must-reads:

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyle Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Active Roster#Game Point#The New York Knicks#The Golden State Warriors#Hoops Hype#Wolves#The Houston Rockets#Detroit Pistons#Orlando Magic#The Dallas Mavericks#Chase Center#The Phoenix Suns#The Washington Wizards#Pacers#All Star#Florida Gators#Espn#Est Nba#Est Chicago Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Video: Dallas Mavericks Fans Fight After Mavericks-Clippers Game 3

Dallas Mavericks fans were anything but happy with their team suffering their first loss in their first-round playoffs series. A game that started pretty well for Rick Carlisle's team ended up in a painful defeat in front of the Los Angeles Clippers. After being 19 points down in the first...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Clippers to face Mavericks in the first round

Michael Scotto: LeBron James on Stephen Curry: “Everybody counted him out this year. Everybody said now that Klay (Thompson) is hurt, can Steph lead a team on his own? What’s he going to be able to do? Can he carry a team into the postseason? Can he keep a team afloat? He’s done that and more.”
NBAspotonflorida.com

Oladipo Chooses To Have Surgery, Ending His Heat Season

Victor Oladipo's season is over, and the two-time All-Star and former All-NBA selection may be looking at another long rehabilitation before he can return to the court. The Miami Heat announced Wednesday that Oladipo has elected to have surgery on his right quadriceps...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Re-sign or bye-bye? What to do with expiring contracts

With the 2020-2021 NBA regular season finally completed, the Detroit Pistons and nine other teams can now officially start looking toward their offseason moves, with four more teams set to join them following the NBA’s play-in tournament. As these teams enter their offseason, they will have to begin considering what...
NBAonlinegambling.com

Injury Report: Miami Heat Lose Victor Oladipo to Season-Ending Surgery

The Miami Heat announced that Victor Oladipo is out with season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured right quadriceps tendon injury. The Miami Heat and Pat Riley knew they were rolling the dice when they acquired Oladipo in a trade with the Houston Rockets due to a previous injury. In 2019, Oladipo ruptured his right quad while playing for the Indiana Pacers.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James 'not at full strength, but getting there'

Mark Medina: Frank Vogel said Andre Drummond is starting at center. Vogel said LeBron James “is not at full strength, but he’s getting there.”. Wes Goldberg: Frank Vogel says LeBron James and Anthony Davis are "good to go." 1 day ago – via Ethan Strauss @ The Athletic. Can you...
NBASt. Cloud Times

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and prediction

The Dallas Mavericks (42-29) drop by Target Center Sunday to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-49) in each team's regular-season finale. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Mavericks-Timberwolves odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. Dallas can clinch the 5-seed with a victory against a...
NBAInsideHoops

Heat guard Victor Oladipo undergoes surgery

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo underwent surgery yesterday on his right quadriceps tendon. The surgery was performed by Dr. Jonathan Glashow at the NYU Medical Center. Oladipo, who was acquired by the HEAT in a trade on March 25, appeared in 33 games (all starts) this season averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.39 steals and 32.7 minutes. He appeared in four games with Miami averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.75 steals and 27.8 minutes, helping the HEAT to a 3-1 record over that span.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Why the New York Knicks should be an attractive destination for stars

The New York Knicks clinched the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, which means they are going to be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013! They are one of the NBA’s top stories this season with a real chance to make some noise in the playoffs. After...
NBAlandonbuford.com

Victor Oladipo Might Be Sidelined Until At Least January, Per Report

Last week, the Miami Heat announced that Victor Oladipo has opted to have season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon, according to ESPN’s Royce Young. On Thursday, Oladipo had surgery in New York, and according to the team, there is no timetable for his recovery. According to former Los Angeles...
NBAPosted by
92.9 The Game

Depth key to Hawks-Knicks series

Voice of the Atlanta Hawks, Steve Holman, will be on the call for the team’s first playoff game since 2017 this weekend. What does he think will surprise the national media about the Hawks?
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Bulls beat Bucks, 118-112, in season finale

CHICAGO (AP) — Thaddeus Young scored 20 points, Coby White added 19 and the Chicago Bulls beat Milwaukee, 118-112, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks’ starters missing the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Bucks ruled Khris Middleton out because of lingering soreness in his left ankle, then...