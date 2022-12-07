ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
465 rioters have pleaded guilty for their role in the Capitol insurrection so far. This table is tracking them all.

By Madison Hall
 17 days ago

Rioting at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Michael Nigro/Pacific Press:LightRocket/Getty

  • More than 960 people have been charged with crimes linked to the Capitol insurrection.
  • Over a year after January 6, 2021, 465 people have pleaded guilty in connection to the riot.
  • The FBI is still attempting to identify people from the Capitol siege. We'll keep this list updated.

More than 960 people have been charged with crimes since supporters of then-President Donald Trump violently stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

Nearly two years later, at least 465 people have pleaded guilty in connection to the insurrection.

This table includes the names, accepted charges, and links to court documents of all the people who have pleaded guilty so far. We'll keep it updated as more names are released.

Jon Schaffer, a guitarist who founded the metal band Iced Earth, was the first person to file a guilty plea and agree to cooperate with prosecutors, according to Department of Justice filings . Schaffer is also a member of the Oath Keepers, a self-styled militia that prosecutors said planned and practiced its attack on the Capitol weeks in advance.

Paul Hodgkins' case was the first felony sentencing stemming from the protests. He'll serve 8 months in prison and pay a $2,000 restitution fee.

The FBI is still seeking the public's help to identify people who took part in one of the most documented crimes in US history .

Attorney General Merrick Garland told members of the Senate during his confirmation hearing that he planned to personally oversee the Justice Department's handling of the cases.

"I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6 — a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government," Garland said.

A House of Representatives committee has also been investigating the riot, and recommended 4 charges against Trump

After more than a year of investigating the riot, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol began to reveal its findings in June, showcasing previously unseen testimonies from some of the committee's interviews with top officials.

And on December 19, 2022, the select committee recommended four charges against Trump:

  • Conspiracy to defraud the US
  • Conspiracy to make false statements
  • Obstruction of an official proceeding
  • Inciting an insurrection

The recommendations, however, don't carry legal weight and the DOJ isn't obligated to follow them.

Update 5/2/2021: The Department of Justice originally listed Jared Adams as a defendant who pleaded guilty, but the DOJ later corrected its website to say Adams pleaded not guilty for his charges. Insider's database has been updated accordingly.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 645

cranky franky
2021-07-28

Despite of all the warnings, including delays of troops to defend the Capitol building prior to January 6, insurrectionists did gain entrance to our Capitol building that was unprepared and undermanned security wise. Lesson learned. I bet that wont happen again without much bloodshed the next time.

Reply(73)
52
tom
01-14

THEY PLEADED GUILTY IMAGINE THAT! AND I THOUGHT THEY SAI D IT NEVER HAPPENED! 🤔 BOY WAS I FOOLED!!(not) 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(6)
31
Kelly Sandoval
2021-12-17

Talking to these trumpolinas is like talking to a wall, the same outcome is the end result, BLM ANTIFA, what aboutism is as crazy as jealousy, you will never get through their pea brains if there are any brains at all.

Reply(21)
61
