5 blockbuster trades the Golden State Warriors could make this summer

The Golden State Warriors have the seventh and 14th picks in the 2021 NBA Draft. The expectation around league circles is that they’ll use those picks to acquire another star player to team up with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. He’s a look at five blockbuster trade scenarios.

Golden State Warriors trade for Domantas Sabonis

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors get: Domantas Sabonis

Pacers get: James Wiseman, Eric Paschall, Kevon Looney, 2025 first-round pick

Imagine being able to acquire an All-Star forward without having to give up that valuable Timberwolves first-round pick ( seventh overall ). This has to be considered the Warriors’ goal during what promises to be a busy offseason in San Francisco. And it just so happens we’ve heard rumors that Sabonis could be on his way out of Indiana.

In this hypothetical, the Pacers acquire a talented former No. 2 pick to team up with Malcolm Brogdon. In return, the Warriors nab a 25-year-old big who averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists last season . Imagine Sabonis at the four with another elite passer in Draymond Green playing small-ball center. Add in Wiggins at the wing with the Splash Brothers doing their thing in the backcourt, and this is an immediate NBA title contender.

Golden State Warriors trade for Bradley Beal

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors get: Bradley Beal, Davis Bertans

Wizards get: Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, seventh and 14th picks in 2021 NBA Draft, future first-round pick

A blockbuster to end all blockbusters. Washington might now want to run it back with Beal and former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook next season after some recent success. With that said, rumors continue to persist that the high-scoring guard might want out of D.C. in favor of a championship contender. If so, these Golden State Warriors are seen as one of the favorites to land Beal .

In return, Washington nabs two tremendous young players in Wiseman and Poole as well as the aforementioned first-round pick from Minnesota. Add in Wiggins and two future first-round picks, and this could work. As for Golden State, a trio of Curry, Thompson and Beal would scare the living heck out of opposing Western Conference powerhouses.

Golden State Warriors trade for Marvin Bagley III

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors get: Marvin Bagley III, Delon Wright, future first-round pick

Kings get: James Wiseman, Kevon Looney, Eric Paschall

Golden State’s brass has pushed back against the idea that it’s going to trade Wiseman after selecting him No. 2 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. That’s fine and dandy. But the enigmatic big man could act as a pretty big chip if the Warriors want to add talent to their roster.

That’s where Bagley III comes into play. He’s fallen out of favor in Sacramento after being selected No. 2 overall back in 2018. A change of scenery is in the cards here. Why not take a chance that Bagley can live up to his pre-draft billing? Meanwhile, the Warriors land a solid backup point guard to Stephen Curry and a future first-round pick. As for the Kings, this hypothetical trade enables them to look in a different direction with the ninth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. It also gives Sacramento a potential franchise building block inside to pair with the star-studded backcourt duo of De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.

Golden State Warriors trade for Eric Gordon

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors get: Eric Gordon, future first-round pick

Rockets get: Kelly Oubre (sign-and-trade)

One of numerous teams slated to be over the cap this summer, there’s an expectation that the Golden State Warriors will utilize a sign-and-trade in an attempt to get something for Oubre . Right now, it appears that the young wing is not going to return to the Warriors. His market is also said to be between $15 and $20 million annually, giving the Warriors a ton of options. In this scenario, Golden State brings in a sharpshooting Sixth Man option in Gordon and a future first-round pick from the Rockets for Oubre.

This trade also makes sense for the rebuilding Rockets in that Oubre is still only 25 years old and offers tremendous upside as a three-and-D wing to pair up with the guard Houston inevitably selects with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The cost? A future protected first-round pick and an expiring contract.

Golden State Warriors trade for Damian Lillard

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors get: Damian Lillard, Robert Covington

Blazers get: Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, both 2021 first-round picks, future first-round pick

Imagine Dame returning to the Bay Area to team up with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. While it’s a pie-in-the-sky thought, stranger things have indeed happened. We’re not 100% sure that the loyal Lillard is committed to Portland after a fourth first-round exit in five years and following the firing of longtime head coach Terry Stotts.

In return for trading the best player in franchise history, Portland adds three starter-caliber players in Wiggins, Wiseman and Poole. It also picks up two lottery selections in the 2021 NBA Draft and a future first-round pick.

