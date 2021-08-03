Cancel
Clay Center, KS

Clay Center vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Clay Center Voice
Clay Center Voice
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieMPm_0ZhKbNDl00

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(CLAY CENTER, KS) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Clay Center, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Clay Center:

820 Spellman Cir

Clay County Health Department

Phone: (785) 632-3193

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

422 Lincoln Ave

Patterson Health Mart Pharmacy

Phone: 785-632-3115

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Clay Center Voice

Clay Center Voice

Clay Center, KS
9
Followers
157
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clay Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

