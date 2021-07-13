Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Can your employer force you to return to the office after July 19? Your rights

By Levi Winchester
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULNYa_0ZgzPHHf00
We spoke to legal experts to find out if your boss can force you back into the office (Image: Getty Images)

Millions of people have worked at home for at least some of the time during the coronavirus pandemic - but what are your rights from next week?

Speaking during a Downing Street conference yesterday, Boris Johnson confirmed the fourth stage of his roadmap out of lockdown in England will go ahead as planned on July 19.

It means almost all coronavirus restrictions will be dropped from this date and businesses such as nightclubs can finally reopen.

Laws on wearing face masks and social distancing are also being scrapped, although firms can still set their own rules to limit the spread of Covid-19.

On returning to the office, the PM said guidance on working from home where possible will be lifted from July 19 - but a "gradual return to work over the summer" is expected rather than a rush back en masse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTtQl_0ZgzPHHf00
Millions of people have worked at home for at least some part of the pandemic (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Prime Minister said: “We're removing the government instruction to work from home where you can but we don't expect that the whole country will return to their desk as one from Monday.

“We're setting out guidance for business for a gradual return to work over the summer.“

For some people, the idea of going back to the office might be daunting, or you may prefer doing your job from home.

We’ve spoken to legal experts to work out where you stand.

Can your employer force you to go back to the office?

Once restrictions start to ease, employers are technically in their right to ask you to come back, according to Alan Price, CEO of BrightHR.

If you don’t, they could class this as an unauthorised absence - but this shouldn’t happen without a discussion first.

Mr Price said: “Unauthorised absences can result in disciplinary action being taken against employees who unreasonably refuse to return to work.

“This should be made clear to employees in the interest of full disclosure.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOIvk_0ZgzPHHf00
Not everyone will want to return to the office once lockdown is over (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

However, employers should be mindful not to force people back into the office, as this could lead to a decline in staff morale, adds Mr Price.

Instead, they should speak to staff in plenty of time from the planned return to the office to address any issues.

This would also give you a chance to say why you want to continue working from home - and in return, your boss should consider whether it is reasonable for you to carry on doing so.

Mr Price continued: “These issues may well be resolved by highlighting the measures being taken by the company to ensure that the workplace is Covid-secure.

“It may also be helpful to prioritise bringing back the reluctant employee after they have had their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine if this is something they wish to take up.”

If you have concerns about going back to the office, it’s best to speak to your employer as soon as possible to discuss any alternatives they could potentially offer you.

The Chartered Institute for Personnel and Development (CIPD), which represents HR professionals, says decisions on whether you can continue to work from home will depend on factors such as your individual circumstances and the type of job.

For example, if you are disabled, your employer has an extra responsibility to make "reasonable adjustments" so you can do your job safely.

Official guidance from ACAS says both employees and bosses should discuss:

  • Which roles can and cannot be done from home
  • Who may or may not want to work from home
  • Any concerns and how best to handle them

What if I don’t feel safe going back to the office?

Again, the best thing to do is raise any concerns you may have with your boss as soon as you can.

But if that doesn’t help, you can contact your local authority or the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) who should be able to check the company is following correct procedures.

It also remains the case that anyone who has coronavirus symptoms, however mild, or is in a household where someone has symptoms, should not leave their house to go to work.

Laura Kearsley, partner in Nelsons’ employment law team said: “Employees do have legal rights not to be dismissed for raising health and safety claims.

“But in the current climate, it would be preferable to try everything to resolve the situation without resorting to litigation, which could take many months.”

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

375K+
Followers
77K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Acas#Nelsons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Will you continue to wear your mask after 19 July? Tell us in our lockdown easing commenting poll

As 19 July looms closer many will be questioning how to approach the new set up of having much of the restriction decision making left up to us.Boris Johnson has confirmed his decision to abandon nearly all coronavirus restrictions in England after 19 July in an announcement on 12 July.The final step in the unlocking roadmap will see the following restrictions lifted:     All regulations on social distancing and mask wearing are to be lifted on 19 July, although there will be guidance on mask-wearing in confined places. The requirement to work from home where possible will end, but employers are...
Public Healthglobalconstructionreview.com

Two men guilty of claiming pandemic relief for 56 non-existent workers

Two American businessmen have pleaded guilty to money laundering and abusing a pandemic relief programme by claiming money for non-existent workers. The two secured money from the government’s paycheck protection program (PPP), which was intended to help companies survive the collapse in business brought by Covid-19. On 1 May last year, Andrew Lloyd, 51, submitted a PPP loan application under the business name of his friend, Russell Schort. According to the Department of Justice, the claim for Schort Lee Constructionincluded $3m of false wage statements for 56 fake employees.
Small BusinessNext Avenue

Older Workers and 'The Big Quit'

Some older workers are jumping at the chance for a new start; others aren't so lucky. You probably heard: Meghan McCain is leaving ABC 's "The View" after nearly four years. Among her reasons for quitting is that COVID-19 "has changed the world for all of us," she told The Guardian. "It's changed the way I'm looking at my life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."
Kansas Statebeloitcall.com

No your rights!

KANSAS – If your medical bills have recently been sent to a collection agency, you need to know your rights. After you have been served with papers, and hopefully not received only one or two days before they need to be taken to court, you will need to decide whether you will be signing them and dealing with the collection agency on setting up payments, or fighting what you have been served on through the court system.
New York City, NYLeader-Herald

No vaccine can cost you your job

The CEO of Morgan Stanley wants all the boys and girls back in the financial giant’s Times Square office by Labor Day. “If you can go to a restaurant in New York City,” James Gorman told them, “you can come into the office. And we want you in the office.”
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Pharmaceuticalsblogforarizona.net

Those who Refuse the Vaccine are Facing the Consequences

It’s hard to understand the recent Covid misinformation from Republican politicians and anti-vaxxers on social media. Why would anyone believe any of it when their own lives and their children’s lives are at stake?. Even Fox News pundits Sean Hannity and Steve Doocey support getting a Covid shot. Fox also...
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Included As A Payment In Reconciliation Bill?

While there have been stalls in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, there have also been rumors about stimulus checks in the fourth round to have a payment included within the reconciliation bill. This was unveiled by Senator Sanders and amounted to $3.5 trillion. The proposal is said to include many measures which are popular but left out by the senators responsible for putting together the infrastructure plan.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

"There's more virus than we're picking up,"former FDA head says; but U.S. could "turn the corner" in 3 weeks

In a televised interview Sunday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, warned Covid-19's resurgence in the United States is likely more pervasive than reported data suggests due to undocumented cases, but said that may actually mean the nation is close to "turning the corner" on the new Delta variant outbreak in the coming weeks—at least based on its trajectory in the United Kingdom.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Health trusts in appeal to off-duty staff

Two Northern Ireland health trusts have appealed for off-duty staff to come to work on Sunday evening and overnight due to hospital pressures. The Belfast and South Eastern trusts said they were under "extreme pressure" due to a rapid increase in patients with Covid-19. The South Eastern Trust said it...
EconomyForbes

Four Tips On Employing The Right People In Your Business

Carolyn Lowe, CEO of ROI Swift, Mom, Founder, Travel Junky. All leaders have one thing in common: You’re only as good as your team. I’ve learned this lesson the hard way. Let me back up a bit to 1999, the year I started at a well-known computer technology company. I was fortunate enough to have an amazing team of human resources professionals and the budget to hire graduates from the top schools into our marketing department. When I helped run the interviews for interns for our consumer division, I had a deep talent pool from which to choose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy