Can your employer force you to return to the office after July 19? Your rights

We spoke to legal experts to find out if your boss can force you back into the office (Image: Getty Images)

Millions of people have worked at home for at least some of the time during the coronavirus pandemic - but what are your rights from next week?

Speaking during a Downing Street conference yesterday, Boris Johnson confirmed the fourth stage of his roadmap out of lockdown in England will go ahead as planned on July 19.

It means almost all coronavirus restrictions will be dropped from this date and businesses such as nightclubs can finally reopen.

Laws on wearing face masks and social distancing are also being scrapped, although firms can still set their own rules to limit the spread of Covid-19.

On returning to the office, the PM said guidance on working from home where possible will be lifted from July 19 - but a "gradual return to work over the summer" is expected rather than a rush back en masse.

Millions of people have worked at home for at least some part of the pandemic (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Prime Minister said: “We're removing the government instruction to work from home where you can but we don't expect that the whole country will return to their desk as one from Monday.

“We're setting out guidance for business for a gradual return to work over the summer.“

For some people, the idea of going back to the office might be daunting, or you may prefer doing your job from home.

We’ve spoken to legal experts to work out where you stand.

Can your employer force you to go back to the office?

Once restrictions start to ease, employers are technically in their right to ask you to come back, according to Alan Price, CEO of BrightHR.

If you don’t, they could class this as an unauthorised absence - but this shouldn’t happen without a discussion first.

Mr Price said: “Unauthorised absences can result in disciplinary action being taken against employees who unreasonably refuse to return to work.

“This should be made clear to employees in the interest of full disclosure.”

Not everyone will want to return to the office once lockdown is over (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

However, employers should be mindful not to force people back into the office, as this could lead to a decline in staff morale, adds Mr Price.

Instead, they should speak to staff in plenty of time from the planned return to the office to address any issues.

This would also give you a chance to say why you want to continue working from home - and in return, your boss should consider whether it is reasonable for you to carry on doing so.

Mr Price continued: “These issues may well be resolved by highlighting the measures being taken by the company to ensure that the workplace is Covid-secure.

“It may also be helpful to prioritise bringing back the reluctant employee after they have had their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine if this is something they wish to take up.”

If you have concerns about going back to the office, it’s best to speak to your employer as soon as possible to discuss any alternatives they could potentially offer you.

The Chartered Institute for Personnel and Development (CIPD), which represents HR professionals, says decisions on whether you can continue to work from home will depend on factors such as your individual circumstances and the type of job.

For example, if you are disabled, your employer has an extra responsibility to make "reasonable adjustments" so you can do your job safely.

Official guidance from ACAS says both employees and bosses should discuss:

Which roles can and cannot be done from home

Who may or may not want to work from home

Any concerns and how best to handle them

What if I don’t feel safe going back to the office?

Again, the best thing to do is raise any concerns you may have with your boss as soon as you can.

But if that doesn’t help, you can contact your local authority or the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) who should be able to check the company is following correct procedures.

It also remains the case that anyone who has coronavirus symptoms, however mild, or is in a household where someone has symptoms, should not leave their house to go to work.

Laura Kearsley, partner in Nelsons’ employment law team said: “Employees do have legal rights not to be dismissed for raising health and safety claims.

“But in the current climate, it would be preferable to try everything to resolve the situation without resorting to litigation, which could take many months.”