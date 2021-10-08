CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machias, ME

Machias COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

 12 hours ago
(Chris McGrath / Getty)

(MACHIAS, ME) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Machias, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Machias:

149 Dublin St

Hannaford

Phone: 207-255-0715

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 8:00am-8:00pm; Saturday: 8:00am-6:00pm; Sunday: 8:00am-5:00pm

Visit source for more information

144 Dublin St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 207-255-3458

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 09:00am - 05:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This Is the Only COVID Vaccine That's More Effective Over Time, CDC Says

Though still relatively rare, breakthrough COVID infections have hit tens of thousands of people across the U.S. over the last few months, from celebrities like comedian Chris Rock and actor Hilary Duff to senators and professional baseball players. Research has determined that many different factors, including age and underlying medical conditions, can make someone more likely to catch the virus even after vaccination. But outside factors like the dominating Delta variant and the mere passage of time have seemingly played a part, too—at least for most of the vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
sdvoice.info

Moderna Vaccine Appears to Offer Strongest Protection Against COVID

Vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 hospitalization for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech doses were 93 percent and 88 percent, respectively, whereas the single-dose Janssen [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine had a lower effectiveness rate at 71 percent. According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two-dose regimens of the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS News

Sweden halts use of Moderna's COVID vaccine in under 30s

Stockholm — Sweden's Public Health Agency on Wednesday recommended a temporary halt to the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine among young adults, citing concerns over rare side effects to the heart. It said the pause should initially be in force until December 1, explaining that it had received evidence of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) and inflammation of the pericardium (pericarditis).
PHARMACEUTICALS
KYTV

Springfield-Greene County Health Department to open mass COVID-19 vaccination site to meet the increase in demand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is opening a mass COVID-19 vaccination site. The site will be located at the former Toys R’ Us and Gordmans on 1425 E. Battlefield Road in Springfield. The mass vaccination site will open on Monday, October 11. It will offer COVID-19 vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The health department says appointments are strongly encouraged. Any dose, including third doses for those who are immunocompromised and Pfizer/BioNTech booster shots, will be offered.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
CNET

Pfizer submits data to FDA on COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Data on the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine's effectiveness in children ages 5 to 11 has been submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration, the companies said Tuesday. Though the companies must still formally submit an application for emergency use authorization, it's the latest step toward getting younger kids vaccinated against COIVD-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABOUT

With Machias Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

