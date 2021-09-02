Cancel
Quincy, CA

Quincy vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Thursday

Posted by 
Quincy Times
Quincy Times
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kr3sH_0ZgiOHfj00

(Stephanie Keith / Getty)

(QUINCY, CA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Quincy, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Quincy:

411 Main St

Quincy Pharmacy

Phone: (530) 283-4545

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:30 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: closed

Visit source for more information

40 E Main St

Rite Aid

Phone: 530-283-1809

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Friday: 08:00 am-8:00 pm; Saturday: 09:00 am-6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Quincy Times

Quincy Times

