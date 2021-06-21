Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sutton, WV

Sutton vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Posted by 
Sutton News Beat
Sutton News Beat
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JcyI_0ZgiOGn000

(Jacob King / Getty)

(SUTTON, WV) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Sutton, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sutton:

27 W Main St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 304-765-2562

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

369 Scott Fork Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 304-689-3004

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Sutton News Beat

Sutton News Beat

Sutton, WV
13
Followers
89
Post
970
Views
ABOUT

With Sutton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sutton, WV
Government
City
Sutton, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthVictoria Advocate

Can you mix COVID-19 vaccines?

A: It’s likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to be sure. Because the safety and efficacy of a mixed-product series have not been fully evaluated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people get two doses of the same vaccine. In exceptional situations in which...
POTUSNBC News

Novavax Covid vaccine highly effective in U.S. trials, including against variants, company says

The Maryland-based biotech company Novavax reported Monday that its experimental Covid-19 vaccine is safe and 100 percent effective against moderate to severe disease. The results are from the company's Phase 3 clinical trials conducted in the U.S. and Mexico. The company has already completed a Phase 3 trial in the U.K., but the U.S. trial results are required to apply for emergency use authorization in this country.
Public HealthNews 12

Moderna seeks FDA emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

Moderna announced this morning that it requested an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. “We are pleased to announce that we have submitted for an emergency use authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine with the FDA for use in adolescents in the United States,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A link between Covid-19 vaccination and a cardiac illness may be getting clearer

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been a higher-than-expected number of cases of a heart ailment among young people, most often males, who've recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC says the reports of the ailment are "rare" and that "most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better."
KidsPosted by
PennLive.com

Not all experts are ready to vaccinate children against COVID-19

Lucien Wiggins, 12, arrived at Tufts Children’s Hospital by ambulance June 7 with chest pains, dizziness and high levels of a protein in his blood that indicated inflammation of his heart. The symptoms had begun a day earlier, the morning after his second vaccination with the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shot. For...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

What to Make of the CDC's Latest Efficacy Data on Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID Vaccines

It hasn't been a secret that the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are highly effective. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced new data about just how effective the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 9, Motley Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss what investors should make of the latest CDC data.
beckershospitalreview.com

Why less than 4% of US COVID-19 vaccine recipients have gotten J&J's shot

Only 11.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S., less than 4 percent of the country's total administered shots, The New York Times reported June 18. When the vaccine was cleared by the FDA in late February, public health officials had high hopes...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Moderna’s new Covid-19 vaccine production facility gets EMA approval

Moderna has received the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) committee for human medicines (CHMP) approval for a new production facility in Monts, France, to manufacture its Covid-19 vaccine. To be operated by Recipharm, the Monts site will manufacture the finished vaccine product. Apart from the production site, the CHMP also provided...
Public Healthachsstinger.com

Is Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine Necessary?

The Coronavirus has been affecting not only the United States, but the entire world, for over a year now. Travel bans have been put into place since March of 2020: grandparents are not able to visit with their grandchildren and families have lost loved ones due to this horrible, infectious disease.
IndustryPosted by
FOX26

CDC investigating potential rare side effect from Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

U.S. health officials are investigating a potential rare side effect from COVID-19 vaccines - an inflammation of the heart muscle called myocarditis. Scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee on vaccines has received more than a dozen reports of this condition appearing four days after vaccination.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

COVID vaccines aren’t generating antibodies for 10 million people in the US alone, including transplant recipients, who take immunosuppressants. What should they do?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. For many people like [Alicia Merritt,] a liver transplant patient who must take immunosuppressants daily to prevent her body from rejecting the organ, the vaccines are proving less effective than for people with normal immune systems, a new study found.