Linden, TN

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Linden

Linden Digest
 20 hours ago
(Mario Tama / Getty)

(LINDEN, TN) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Linden have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Linden:

119 S Mill St

Duren'S Health Mart Linden

Phone: 931-589-2146

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 6:30 pm

31 Medical Dr

Perry County Health Department

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Linden Digest

