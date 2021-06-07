Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ticonderoga, NY

COVID-19 vaccine: Ticonderoga sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Ticonderoga Digest
Ticonderoga Digest
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCUFB_0ZgiOCG600

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(TICONDEROGA, NY) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Ticonderoga have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Ticonderoga:

1161 NY-9N

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 518-585-6787

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

1134 Wicker St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 518-585-3060

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Ticonderoga Digest

Ticonderoga Digest

Ticonderoga, NY
2
Followers
64
Post
979
Views
ABOUT

With Ticonderoga Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ticonderoga, NY
Government
City
Ticonderoga, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Disease Prevention#Disease Control#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Recipients#Doctors#Multiple Locations#Walk Ins#State Rollout Plans#Blood Clot#Clots#Time#Nationwide#Phone#Reviews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Moderna applies for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna is seeking full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its coronavirus vaccine, the company announced Tuesday. The big picture: Obtaining a Biologics License Application (BLA) from the FDA requires at least six months of data, unlike the two months of data required for emergency use authorization from the agency.
Public Healthmadison

Doctors urge COVID-19 vaccine for those who had coronavirus infection

As demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to wane amid plentiful supply, doctors are urging one group in particular to get immunized: those who have had COVID-19. A previous coronavirus infection is thought to prevent people from getting infected again for three months or more, but vaccination is believed to provide longer and better protection, including against some of the more transmissible coronavirus variants. Some people mistakenly think they can skip the vaccine if they were infected, leading doctors to emphasize the recommendation that they, too, should get the injections.
Women's HealthCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Department of Health debunks COVID-19 vaccine myths regarding fertility

(WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference Monday afternoon regarding COVID-19 vaccine myths that have spread during the pandemic, including those regarding fertility. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the ODH Chief Medical Officer who people may have seen during Gov. Mike DeWine’s press conferences these past months, was...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Novel COVID-19 vaccine is safe, generates immune response in healthy adults

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt and end lives around the world, and public health officials worldwide have recognized vaccines as the critical tools required for controlling the COVID-19 death toll and achieving a return to normal life. Several vaccines against COVID-19 are already in use, but the limited supplies...
Rockford, ILWIFR

Mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Rockford to close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mass vaccination site in Rockford will soon close as health leaders say foot traffic is dwindling. On Wednesday, Public Health Administrator Sandra Martell said the state run mass COVID-19 vaccination site on Sandy Hollow Road will close June 12. Martell said the decision comes as...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent effective in 12- to 17-year-olds | US achieves full vaccinations for half of adults | Trump on Wuhan lab: Now everyone agrees 'I was right'

Welcome to Tuesday’s Overnight Health Care. It seemed like a novel approach, but Ohio's idea for a vaccine lottery is catching on. Colorado officially jumped on the bandwagon today, and the White House officially endorsed the idea. Seems like the possibility of winning lots of money is a great incentive.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Covid-19: Gauteng increases number of vaccination sites

The Gauteng provincial government has announced they have increased the number of Covid-19 vaccination sites. Public vaccination sites have increased from 28 to 63 sites spread across the five regions in Gauteng. According to the province, a total of 40 028 people were vaccinated at old age homes and health...
Worldkentlive.news

Three fully vaccinated people in hospital, says Matt Hancock

Three fully vaccinated people have been hospitalised with the Covid-19 coronavirus, Matt Hancock has said. The Health Secretary said the vaccine is “breaking the link between infections, hospitalisations and deaths, a link that was rock solid back in the autumn”. He told MPs: “Despite the rise in cases, hospitalisations have...