Delta, UT

COVID-19 vaccine: Delta sites that have it on hand

Delta Voice
 20 hours ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(DELTA, UT) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Delta have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Delta:

362 W Main St #1

Central Utah Hd - Delta

Phone: (435) 864-3612

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed

180 E Main St

Quality Pharmacy

Phone: (435) 864-2500

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: closed

215 W Main St

Service Drug Company Inc

Phone: (435) 864-2545

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: closed

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

Delta Voice

Delta, UT
