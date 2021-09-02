Cancel
Goodland, KS

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Goodland as of Thursday

Goodland News Alert
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieMPm_0ZgiO9hA00

(Sean Rayford / Getty)

(GOODLAND, KS) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Goodland have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Goodland:

106 Willow Rd

Goodland Family Health Center

Phone: (785) 890-6075

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: closed

Visit source for more information

1622 Broadway Ave

Sherman County Health Department

Phone: 785-890-4888

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm; Saturday: closed

Visit source for more information

2160 Commerce Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 785-899-2111

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Related
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
Travelkyma.com

Health Minute: The CDC is giving a warning on Labor Day travel

The CDC is urging those who are unvaccinated to not travel. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In this segment of Health Minute, Mandy Gaither tells us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging non-vaccinated Americans to not travel over Labor Day weekend. This recommendation is due to the latest...
Ozark, ALwdhn.com

Threat of another deadly virus surge

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — The surge of COVID-19 is continuing to sweep the nation, but as we make our way towards the Fall, another surge could be on the horizon. Flu season is quickly approaching, and as Dale Medical Center CEO, Vernon Johnson says, the flu vaccine is not to be neglected.
Public Healthcoastalpoint.com

Emergency physicians: Do not take ivermectin for COVID-19

Emergency departments and poison-control centers are seeing a spike in patients who are suffering from the consequences of using unproven “treatments” for COVID-19, such as ivermectin — a medication often used for treating parasites in livestock. The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) joined the U.S. Food & Drug Administration...
Public HealthSidney Herald

Wyoming Hospital Association urges vaccines for hospital, nursing home workers

The Wyoming Hospital Association is urging staff at the state’s hospitals and nursing homes to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The message comes as the number of COVID-19 patients in Wyoming hospitals continues to grow. As of Friday, the state’s hospitals were collectively treating 178 COVID patients, the highest number recorded since Dec. 14.
Ardmore, OKKXII.com

Mercy doctor says Delta variant is in Texoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Vishal Patel is the Director of Medicine at Mercy Ardmore. He said these days, he’s working with COVID patients daily. “Pretty much total care,” Patel said. “See them in the ICU, see them on the floor. Basically everything from once the ER determines that that individual needs to get admitted, from thereon onwards take care of them until they get home.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthclick orlando

COVID-19 vaccine third doses available at Publix pharmacies

Publix pharmacy locations are now providing third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who need them, the company said in a news release. The Florida-based grocery chain is offering booster shots by appointment or walk up but is encouraging people to make appointments. Both Moderna and Pfizer booster shots are available and individuals should plan on getting the same vaccine as their previous doses.

