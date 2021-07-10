Cancel
Goodland, KS

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Goodland as of Saturday

Posted by 
Goodland News Alert
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZcib_0ZgiO9hA00

(Oli Scarff / Getty)

(GOODLAND, KS) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Goodland, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Goodland:

106 Willow Rd

Goodland Family Health Center

Phone: (785) 890-6075

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1622 Broadway Ave

Sherman County Health Department

Phone: 785-890-4888

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: closed; Sunday: closed; Monday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2160 Commerce Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 785-899-2111

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Goodland News Alert

Goodland, KS
