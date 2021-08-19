Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Childress, TX

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Childress

Posted by 
Childress Voice
Childress Voice
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UePn_0ZgiNj9k00

(Scott Olson / Getty)

(CHILDRESS, TX) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Childress have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Childress:

2105 Ave F NW

United Pharmacy

Phone: 940-937-8242

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Friday: 09:00am - 06:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am - 02:00pm

Visit source for more information

2801 Ave F NW

Walmart Inc

Phone: 940-937-6166

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Childress Voice

Childress Voice

Childress, TX
10
Followers
182
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Health
City
Childress, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
POTUSWashington Post

An unvaccinated radio host is sick with covid. His family is ‘elated’ listeners are now getting the vaccine.

When his brother first caught the novel coronavirus, Mark Valentine did not think he was suffering too much. Phil Valentine continued posting regularly on Facebook, joked about his condition and even hosted a segment for his conservative talk radio show on WTN-FM in Nashville. He had chosen not to get the vaccine and frequently mocked Democrats’ campaigns to drive more people to get the shot. When the brothers spoke on the phone a few days after Phil tested positive in early July, he told Mark that he was already feeling better.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘That time has passed’: Arkansas doctor shares anguish of telling dying Covid patients it’s too late for vaccine

A doctor in Arkansas says dying Covid patients beg him for a vaccine, and he has to tell them it’s too late.“I see someone daily – for the last three weeks – that is possibly dying, certainly very sick, that asks if they can get their vaccine,” Dr Michael Bolding told CNN. “And it is heartbreaking to tell them that that time has passed, that that was five to six weeks ago to prevent this.”Dr Bolding works at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. That state, along with Missouri, has become the epicentre of the United States’ latest...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Almost Dies Of Covid-19 After Refusing Vaccine

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate. Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).
RelationshipsNewsweek

Mother of 5-Month-Old Who Got COVID From Vaccinated Family Member: 'We Were So Careful'

A mother in Texas is nursing her 5-month-old baby back to health after the infant contracted COVID-19 from a vaccinated family member. Kristy Callaway, who resides in Corpus Christi, told Houston's CBS affiliate KHOU 11 she and her husband took all the recommended precautions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic—taking extra care due to her pregnancy and the birth of their son, Emmett. After she and her husband were vaccinated, they began visiting with vaccinated family and friends however, her 5-month old baby caught the novel coronavirus after a recent trip to see family members in Galveston County.
Labor Issuesbeckershospitalreview.com

6 hospitals, health systems where workers have protested vaccination requirements

Citing their desire to protect patients, visitors, colleagues and communities, hospitals and health systems across the U.S. have announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees. But protests have also popped up, organized by people who oppose these policies. Here are six hospitals and health systems where healthcare workers have participated in...
Public Healthchattanoogabystander.com

Dying Covid patients asking for vaccine and refund on Riverbend tokens

As hospital ICUs reach max capacity, mostly with unvaccinated Covid-19 patients, many doctors and nurses are reporting patients are asking if they can get the vaccine and a refund on previously purchased Riverbend tokens that were never spent due to a two year cancellation of the festival, only to be told it’s too late.
Public Healthsomerset106.com

Several Hospitals In The Region Announce Mandatory COVID Vaccinations For Employees

Several hospitals in the rgion have announced COVID vaccination requirements for employees. Baptist Health officials announced they will require all employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 31st. This covers the nine hospitals in the Baptist Health system. Employees who cannot receive a vaccine for medical reasons (as defined by the CDC) or religious reasons need to apply for an exemption by Aug. 30th. Those employees will undergo periodic COVID-19 testing. The vaccine is also required for students, contractors and independent licensed healthcare providers, or any other person performing services at any Baptist Health campus. Employees who start after Sept. 13 or later will receive their first dose within one week of hire, a news release said. Appalachian Regional Healthcare made the decision to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all employees on Wednesday. ARH employees have two options, get the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine or apply for a medical or religious exemption. Those exemptions will be reviewed by staff. Those employees will either have to take a COVID-19 test or wear an N-95 mask. Pikeville Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer, Donovan Blackburn, announced the decision for his facility to require employee vaccinations Thursday. Blackburn went on to share that there are now teenagers in the ICU battling COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy