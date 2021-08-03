Cancel
Port Saint Joe, FL

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Port St Joe

Posted by 
Port St Joe Voice
 18 hours ago
(Win McNamee / Getty)

(PORT ST JOE, FL) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Port St Joe have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Port St Joe:

302 Cecil G. Costin Sr. Blvd

Buy Rite Drugs - Psj

Phone: 800-555-5555

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm; Thursday: 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

110 W Hwy 98

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (850) 229-8771

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am-08:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am-08:00pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Port St Joe Voice

With Port St Joe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

