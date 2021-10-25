CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt, KS

Pratt vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Pratt Voice
Pratt Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DeOw7_0ZgiNaDD00

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(PRATT, KS) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Pratt, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Pratt:

1108 E 1st St

Dillon'S Pharmacy

Appointment Available as of 2021-09-23 20:53:00 PDT

Phone: (620) 672-5584

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2003 E 1st St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 620-672-7548

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pratt, KS
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Vaccines
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says Doing This With Your Booster Creates More Antibodies

As of Oct. 20, single-dose boosters shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States had been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The news cleared up many questions for people who were initially living with uncertainty after Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients were left waiting for a green light from the agency. But at the same time, the approval of mixing and matching vaccines by the FDA opened up a whole new line of questions for people looking for the most protection from their shots. And while officials haven't specifically endorsed one type of shot over another, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief medical adviser to the White House, says that doing at least one thing when getting your booster has been shown to generate more protective antibodies.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Which vaccine booster should you get: Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Today the Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for Americans to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine for their booster dose than for their original shot. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee meets tomorrow to provide recommendations about the details of the rollout. The FDA decision comes with the emergency-use authorization of boosters for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines. A Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster was authorized in September.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Inoculation#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Pratt Voice

Pratt Voice

Pratt, KS
29
Followers
347
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pratt Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy