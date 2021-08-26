Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jena, LA

Jena COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Posted by 
Jena Dispatch
Jena Dispatch
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKKT1_0ZgiNVkS00

(Carl Court / Getty)

(JENA, LA) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Jena have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Jena:

187 9th St

Lasalle General Hospital

Phone: 318-992-9200

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 4:00 pm; Saturday: Unknown

Visit source for more information

3670 W Oak St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-992-1351

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 8:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Jena Dispatch

Jena Dispatch

Jena, LA
49
Followers
225
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jena Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jena, LA
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Have Long-Term Side Effects?

There is still a preponderance of hesitancy among a number of people when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccines. Such hesitation has been linked to their belief that the vaccines are not safe and come with far greater risks than getting infected with the novel coronavirus. But experts are speaking up in favor of the vaccines and clearing up some confusion on their possible side effects, especially their alleged long-term impact on the body.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
Public Healthabc10.com

Why haven't Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines received full FDA approval?

ATLANTA — On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, while the decision marks an important milestone in encouraging the public to get vaccinated, many are likely wondering, what about the Moderna and J&J vaccines? Why are those not approved yet?. Essentially, the...
PharmaceuticalsHolland Sentinel

Letter: COVID-19 immunity just as good as vaccine

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says research has not yet shown how long you are protected from getting COVID-19 again after you recover from COVID-19. Evidence is emerging that people get better protection by being fully vaccinated compared with having had COVID-19. The Cleveland Clinic study was conducted in late 2020 and early 2021, before the emergence of the Delta variant. That organization recommends those who are eligible receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Largest real-world study conducted by Oxford University found that covid vaccines are less effective than advertised

For months, Pfizer and Moderna had advertised their covid vaccines as having efficacy rates of over 90% against Covid-19 after two doses. In a statement on its website, Pfizer said “Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose.”
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Nurse Is Suspected Of Replacing Covid Vaccines With Saline Solution – Check Out The Details

The coronavirus vaccines are surrounded with so much controversy, and now more disturbing info pops up. The Guardian reported that the authorities in northern Germany have appealed to thousands of people to get another shot of Covid vaccines. This happened after a police investigation found out that a Red Cross nurse may have injected people with a saline solution.
Industrygentside.co.uk

New British-made vaccine to target multiple COVID variants

British drug manufacturers GlaxoSmithKline revealed that its new COVID vaccine has churned out excellent results in initial laboratory tests. While awaiting human trials this year, ministers are set to order up to 50 million doses of the jab. New British jab. GSK and German partner CureVac said that the mRNA...

Comments / 0

Community Policy