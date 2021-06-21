Cancel
Ironwood, MI

Ironwood vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

Ironwood Times
 15 hours ago
(IRONWOOD, MI) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Ironwood, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Ironwood:

802 E Cloverland Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 906-932-4267

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Tuesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

10305 Country Club Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 906-932-0713

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

With Ironwood Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public HealthMedPage Today

First Close Look at Presumed Myocarditis Cases After COVID Vaccination

Detailed records showed that people diagnosed with myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination tended to be men, and all were able to recover after a few days in the hospital. Health officials around the globe are investigating the potential link between vaccines and inflammation of the myocardium, with the attention focused on the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines in particular.
KidsWTHR

Moderna asks FDA to allow its COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12-17

WASHINGTON — Moderna announced Thursday morning that it has submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine to kids as young as 12. While much of the world is still struggling to vaccinate adults, the U.S. and Canada authorized another...
Healthfloridanewstimes.com

CDC holds “emergency meeting” with increasing myocarditis in people vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna

#Roommates, most of the country has now been officially reopened as more Americans continue to be vaccinated against COVID-19. CDCTwo new and surprising side effects of the major vaccines are causing concern. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced plans for an “emergency meeting” after hundreds of users of the Pfizer and Modana vaccines had heart irritation.
Public Healthoverpassesforamerica.com

Reports of Severe Covid or Death After Vaccination Are Rare, but Not Unexpected

Over the previous few months, a gradual drumbeat of headlines has highlighted the astounding real-world effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines, particularly the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The vaccines, study after study has shown, are greater than 90 p.c efficient at stopping the worst outcomes, together with hospitalization and loss of life.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A link between Covid-19 vaccination and a cardiac illness may be getting clearer

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there has been a higher-than-expected number of cases of a heart ailment among young people, most often males, who've recently received their second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines. The CDC says the reports of the ailment are "rare" and that "most patients who received care responded well to medicine and rest and quickly felt better."
Industrycalifornianewstimes.com

‘Final frontier’: Pfizer begins COVID vaccine trials for children 5-11, but with lower doses

Pfizer announced on Tuesday that it is expanding clinical trials for infants aged 5 to 11 years. Doctors call this the last frontier. This is a two-year study in which some of the children enrolled in the study will receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the second group will receive placebo or saline as part of the Phase 2/3 study. Pfizer vaccines injected into children are the same as those injected into adults, but at lower doses.
Kidsmedicalkidnap.com

CDC Begins Mass Extermination Program of Americans’ Children Aged 12 to 17 Implementing Eugenic Population Control Measures through COVID-19 Bioweapons

Rochelle Walensky, the current director of the criminal organization and marketing arm of the pharmaceutical industry, the CDC, which should be renamed more appropriately as the Center for DEATH and population Control, has committed crimes against humanity by heading up a program to kill, maim, and render infertile Americans’ children between the ages of 12 and 17.
Public Healthnewschannel20.com

Reports of heart problem after COVID vaccine: What is myocarditis?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now investigating reports of heart problems from a few young vaccine recipients, predominantly male adolescents and young adults. “The condition is called myocarditis, it's an inflammation of the heart muscle,” said Dr. Nina Radcliff to The National Desk’s Jan...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

COVID vaccines aren’t generating antibodies for 10 million people in the US alone, including transplant recipients, who take immunosuppressants. What should they do?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. For many people like [Alicia Merritt,] a liver transplant patient who must take immunosuppressants daily to prevent her body from rejecting the organ, the vaccines are proving less effective than for people with normal immune systems, a new study found.
Posted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns of Deadly Disease In North Carolina

The CDC has recently warned of a deadly disease called Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) that's quickly taking hold in North Carolina and several other nearby states. For most healthy adults, the virus will be very similar to a typical cold. However, according to the statement from the CDC, "RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under one year of age in the United States. Infants, young children, and older adults with chronic medical conditions are at risk of severe disease from RSV infection." Symptoms typically include: