West Jefferson, NC

West Jefferson vaccinations: COVID-19 inoculation sites in the area

West Jefferson News Watch
West Jefferson News Watch
 19 hours ago
(Oli Scarff / Getty)

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in West Jefferson, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in West Jefferson:

2 Crescent Dr

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (336) 246-2790

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Friday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Saturday: 09:00am-06:00pm

60 Ashemont Dr

Ingles Pharmacy

Phone: 336-219-0016

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

1489 Mt Jefferson Rd

Walmart Inc

Phone: 336-246-3920

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

West Jefferson, NC
