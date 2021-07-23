Cancel
Sioux Center, IA

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Sioux Center

Sioux Center Daily
Sioux Center Daily
 17 hours ago
(Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty)

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Sioux Center, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Sioux Center:

1951 S Main Ave

Hy-Vee Inc.

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:28:28 PDT

Phone: 712-722-3516

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Friday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 8:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown

255 16th St SW

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-23 06:27:22 PDT

Phone: 712-722-1990

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center, IA
With Sioux Center Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

