CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, KY

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

Beaver Dam Post
Beaver Dam Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCUFB_0ZgiNBLA00

(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Beaver Dam have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Beaver Dam:

500 N Main St

Midtown Pharmacy Express

Phone: (270) 274-9224

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:30 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

1209 N Main St

Rice'S Pharmacy

Phone: (270) 274-3318

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 8:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 8:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 8:30 pm

Visit source for more information

1701 N Main St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 270-274-9608

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 5

Andrea Crowe
05-08

Please research first. Too many of my friends have either died from a stroke, heart attack, or have blood clots after taking the V. Middle-aged or younger! Not natural causes

Reply(2)
3
Related
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Dam, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Vaccines
News Channel 3-12

New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN Throughout August, the risk of dying from Covid-19 was 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults in the United States, according to new data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated adults faced a six times higher risk of testing positive for Covid-19 The post New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 vaccine recipients less likely to die of other causes, CDC finds

People vaccinated against COVID-19 are not at an increased risk of death and are actually less likely to die of other causes compared to unvaccinated individuals, the CDC said in an Oct. 22 report. CDC researchers analyzed vaccination and mortality data on 6.4 million vaccinated Americans and 4.6 million unvaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
KTLA

FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
FOX40

Drug development, research company discusses COVID-19 vaccine mixing

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control OK’d mixing and matching vaccine doses, meaning a patient’s booster shot does not need to be the same brand as their first round of vaccination.  But, with that kind of freedom comes a little confusion. Cindy Dukes, the chief business officer of Benchmark Research, […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam, KY
106
Followers
349
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Dam Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy