Oak Grove, LA

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Monday

Oak Grove Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6Dv8_0ZgiN60m00

(Christopher Furlong / Getty)

(OAK GROVE, LA) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Oak Grove have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Oak Grove:

705 Constitution Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 318-428-9631

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm; Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

706 Ross St

West Carroll Memorial Hospital

Phone: 318-428-3237

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Monday: 8:00 am - 3:30 pm; Tuesday: 8:00 am - 3:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 3:30 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Oak Grove, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
Oak Grove, LA
ABOUT

With Oak Grove Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

