Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rawlins, WY

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Rawlins

Posted by 
Rawlins Updates
Rawlins Updates
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UePn_0ZgiMZNz00

(Scott Olson / Getty)

(RAWLINS, WY) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Rawlins have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Rawlins:

602 Higley Blvd

City Market Pharmacy

Phone: (307) 324-3084

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Monday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2390 E Cedar St

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-07-10 06:20:40 PDT

Phone: 307-417-3001

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 10:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Monday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Rawlins Updates

Rawlins Updates

Rawlins, WY
22
Followers
125
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rawlins Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rawlins, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Rawlins, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Mohave County, AZMohave Daily News

Delta variant confirmed locally

BULLHEAD CITY — An increase in local COVID-19 cases and the presence of a highly transmissible variant of the virus are “concerning” to Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley. “As is occurring in most areas of the United States, the delta and U.K. variants have been identified...
NFLPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Free Things For People Who Get Vaccinated

Less than 59% of the U.S. population 18 years and older have been fully vaccinated. In Mississippi, the state with the lowest rate, the number is less than 43%. Epidemiologists and public health officials have voiced growing concern that the highly aggressive Delta variant will turn some parts of America into COVID-19 hotspots. Before the […]
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Contagious Delta variant hits Montana; 95% of hospitalized are unvaccinated

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to pop up in Montana, public health officials are urging residents who have either not been vaccinated or only had one dose to get protected because the viral strain seems to spread more rapidly and may be more severe. The Delta variant — known officially as SARS-CoV-2-B.1.617.2 — […] The post Contagious Delta variant hits Montana; 95% of hospitalized are unvaccinated appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IndustryShareCast

Fully vaccinated people do not yet require a booster vaccine shot, FDA and CDC say

People that are fully vaccinated with Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine do not yet require a so-called 'booster', America's top drug and health officials said. Overnight, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta."
Wyoming Statekotatv.com

Low-vaccination rates in Wyoming are concerning as Delta variant becomes the dominant strain of COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the most vaccine hesitant states happens to be South Dakota’s neighbor. Only about 31% of Wyoming’s population is fully vaccinated. The county with the lowest vaccination rate is Campbell County, in the Eastern part of the state where just 18% of the population received the jab, according to Wyoming’s Department of Health.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Study Finds The Apple Watch Can Detect Long-Term COVID-19 Effects

Earlier this year, it was reported that based on studies done, it was discovered that devices like the Apple Watch could actually detect COVID-19 in the user before swab tests are done. While it probably wouldn’t replace current RTK/PCR COVID-19 tests, it might still be useful as it means that treatment and isolation can start earlier to prevent the spread.
Laramie County, WYSheridan Press

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations up in Laramie County

CHEYENNE — COVID-19 case numbers in Laramie County are troubling, as they mirror the spread seen last October ahead of the worst peak in November and December, according to Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Director Kathy Emmons. What’s more troubling is these numbers are paired with a significant presence of the...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Cheyenne, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Health experts encourage community to do their part as cases and hospitalizations grow ahead of Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - For the last few months, Laramie County has been the hotspot in the state for new COVID-19 cases. It has also recently seen a rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. This had led Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to ask the community to “pull together as a community to eliminate preventable suffering and death from COVID-19.”
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Mental Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Precise Verbal Habit Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia

Dementia is often associated with elders, such as those exceeding the age of 65 years old. While the claim is not far from the truth, younger people can also be affected by the loss of thinking abilities. Early onset of dementia can even start if a person is 30 years of age.

Comments / 1

Community Policy