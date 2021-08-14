Cancel
Douglas, WY

Vaccine database: Douglas sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Posted by 
Douglas News Beat
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U4h5h_0ZgiMVr500

(Chris McGrath / Getty)

(DOUGLAS, WY) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Douglas have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Douglas:

1900 E Richards St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 307-358-1706

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 09:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 10:00am - 05:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

1202 E Richards St

Shatto'S Frontier Drug

Phone: (307) 358-5077

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm; Sunday: Unknown; Monday: 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Douglas News Beat

With Douglas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Pharmaceuticals
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public Health

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public Health
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public Health
Daily Mail

'We're not crying wolf here': CDC claims data on Indian 'Delta' variant that led to mask U-turn will be released TODAY amid fury at delay: Decision based on 'stunning findings from July 4 Cape Cod outbreak' and internal document claiming vaccinated are as contagious as unvaccinated

Health officials in the United States will on Friday explain the science behind their u-turn on face masks, as Republicans express skepticism over the decision - which appears to have stemmed from research into a July 4 outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday announced that...
Public Health

Moderna vaccine offers double the protection against breakthrough Covid-19 infection

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine offers nearly twice the protection against so-called breakthrough infections than Pfizer's, a new study found. According to the study from the Mayo Clinic, rates of infection between "matched individuals" across its health system in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida, and Iowa, showed the Moderna jab "conferred a two-fold risk reduction against breakthrough infection compared to [Pfizer]".
Pharmaceuticals

Mayo Clinic Study Questions Effectiveness of COVID Vaccines

COVID vaccine effectiveness - Illustration from Annelise Capossela and Axios. (KFOR NEWS August 13, 2021 – As reported on the news website AXIOS, August 11, 2021) A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines’ effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer’s — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials.
Public Health

How can people who are fully vaccinated get infected with COVID-19?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — A White house staffer, at least three New York Yankees and an Olympic gymnast were all fully vaccinated, but they tested positive for coronavirus this week. People are wondering how that could happen. It’s a great question, and the answer is complicated. That’s because what we know...
Public Health

Who doesn’t need the COVID-19 vaccine?

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – “So it’s very rare for an individual to not be qualified to get the vaccine,” Sheffield explains. “The key reason not to be vaccinated, or what is called a contraindication, is if you’ve had an allergic reaction to that specific COVID vaccine.”. Sheffield says if...
Public Health
Boston

Fact check: What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?

If you do end up getting sick despite vaccination, experts say the shots help reduce the severity of the illness. What is a COVID-19 vaccine “breakthrough” case?. It’s when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus. In studies, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna were around...

