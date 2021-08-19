Cancel
Gunnison, CO

Vaccine database: Gunnison sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Gunnison Voice
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEfnL_0ZgiMPYj00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(GUNNISON, CO) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Gunnison, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Gunnison:

880 N Main St

City Market Pharmacy

Phone: (970) 641-6379

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Hours: Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Friday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

900 N Main St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 970-641-1733

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Friday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm; Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
International Business Times

43 Fully Vaccinated Texans Die Of COVID-19, Mostly White Men

About 43 fully vaccinated people from Texas have died of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Between the dates Feb. 8 and July 14 of this year, the health department reported that 43 people who contracted the coronavirus have died despite being fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.
Public Healtheturbonews.com

Hundreds of Vaccinated People Hospitalized In UK with Delta

Experts warn that ‘vaccines do not eliminate all risk’ of the highly contagious Delta variant that now accounts for 99 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the UK. There are early signs that jabs may not stop Delta transmission. All vaccines in use in the UK require recipients to receive...
Medical & BiotechNews 12

Moderna plans booster doses to help fight highly contagious delta variant

Moderna officials say while its COVID-19 vaccine’s protection is holding up, it’s planning for booster doses to help fight the highly contagious delta variant. With “the rising force of infection” from that variant and eventual waning immunity, a “booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible” this winter, Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge told investors.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

New data on coronavirus vaccine effectiveness may be "a wakeup call"

A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines' effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer's — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials. What they're saying: The study found the Pfizer vaccine was only 42% effective against infection in July, when the Delta variant was...
Health Serviceshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Public HealthWOWK

Who doesn’t need the COVID-19 vaccine?

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – “So it’s very rare for an individual to not be qualified to get the vaccine,” Sheffield explains. “The key reason not to be vaccinated, or what is called a contraindication, is if you’ve had an allergic reaction to that specific COVID vaccine.”. Sheffield says if...
techstartups.com

Largest real-world study conducted by Oxford University found that covid vaccines are less effective than advertised

For months, Pfizer and Moderna had advertised their covid vaccines as having efficacy rates of over 90% against Covid-19 after two doses. In a statement on its website, Pfizer said “Analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 demonstrates BNT162b2 is highly effective with 91.3% vaccine efficacy observed against COVID-19, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose.”
PharmaceuticalsAOL Corp

How the FDA's full approval could affect COVID-19 vaccinations

The rise of the highly transmissible Delta variant has put mounting pressure on the Food and Drug Administration to fully approve the COVID-19 vaccines under emergency use authorization. Pfizer’s vaccine is expected to be the first to be granted such approval, possibly within weeks. Although it is unclear what impact...

