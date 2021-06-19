Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caribou, ME

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Caribou

Posted by 
Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykGxt_0ZgiM4Lx00

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

(CARIBOU, ME) The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is moving ahead nationwide, and multiple locations in Caribou have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Caribou:

114 High St

Hannaford

Phone: 207-498-3545

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 9:00am-6:00pm; Sunday: 9:00am-5:00pm; Monday: 9:00am-8:00pm

Visit source for more information

112 Bennett Dr

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 207-498-8735

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Saturday: 08:00am - 05:00pm; Sunday: 08:00am - 04:00pm; Monday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Caribou Today

Caribou Today

Caribou, ME
9
Followers
86
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine COVID-19 Vaccines
Caribou, ME
Government
City
Caribou, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Moderna
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsWGAL

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

Related video above: New Cincinnati research looks into mixing different COVID-19 vaccines. It's likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to be sure. The authorized COVID-19 shots around the world are all designed to stimulate your immune system to produce virus-fighting antibodies, though the way they do...
Public HealthPosted by
Syracuse.com

Covid update: CDC expects Delta variant to be dominant in US

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky says she expects the delta variant will become the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States. The delta variant, first detected in India, has become dominant in Britain. “As worrisome as this delta strain is with regard to...
Public HealthFox News

CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 vaccination, rare heart issues

Reports of heart inflammation among a small fraction of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine recipients, predominantly males under 30, are under review as an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to meet Friday to further discuss the issue. Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of...
PharmaceuticalsEyewitness News

CDC plans meeting over rare COVID vaccine side effect

(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to hold an emergency meeting this week following reports of a rare side effect from COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC said it identified more than 200 cases of heart inflammation in people ages 16 to 24 years old. The center...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

CDC to hold ‘emergency meeting’ over cases of heart inflammation following second Covid vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced its Covid-19 vaccine advisory committee will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the rare reports of heart inflammation occurring in people after they received the second dose of a Pfizer or Moderna jab.To date, the health agency has identified 226 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis occurring after vaccination in people younger than 30 years old, the CDC said on Thursday.The vast majority of cases have recovered from the myocarditis or pericarditis, according to a Food and Drug Administration report, with 81 per cent of people already discharged and making a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

The government is not asking you to be a vaccine guinea pig

COVID-19 skepticism and vaccine mistrust are ubiquitous. The number of people receiving vaccines each day has dropped to well under 2 million doses from a peak of over 3 million doses in mid-April. As such, the nation is approaching a vaccination wall that will prevent it from reaching the zone of herd immunity, believed to be between 70 to 90 percent of the population protected. The recent announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that fully vaccinated people can return to pre-pandemic activities without face coverings and social distancing may provide new incentives to get vaccinated.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

More evidence Covid vaccines are working: Just 0.01% of 101 million fully immunized Americans were reinfected with the virus - and 160 have died

A very small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 later contract the disease, a new report published on Tuesday finds. So-called 'breakthrough cases' occur when people test positive for coronavirus at least 14 days after receiving their final dose of the vaccine. According to the Centers for...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine ‘extremely rare’ adverse event under study, Fauci says

Immunologists are looking into whether the spike protein associated with the COVID-19 vaccines can possibly result in an "extremely rare" adverse event, such as an autoimmune reaction, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Tuesday. Fauci, who was testifying before a House Appropriations subcommittee on the agency’s budget request said the number of overall adverse events among the millions of administered vaccine doses is remarkably low.