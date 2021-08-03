Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Junta, CO

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in La Junta

Posted by 
La Junta News Beat
La Junta News Beat
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzQZe_0ZgiLugv00

(John Moore / Getty)

(LA JUNTA, CO) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in La Junta have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in La Junta:

315 W 2nd St

Safeway Pharmacy

Phone: 719-384-6616

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 08:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 08:00pm

Visit source for more information

6 Conley Rd

Walmart Inc

Appointment Available as of 2021-08-03 06:02:07 PDT

Phone: 719-384-5951

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 1

La Junta News Beat

La Junta News Beat

La Junta, CO
29
Followers
177
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Junta News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Vaccines
City
La Junta, CO
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans#White House#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

FDA to announce new warning on J&J COVID-19 vaccine: reports

The Food and Drug Administration is planning to put a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine warning that the vaccine has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system, the Washington Post first reported.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Unvaccinated say vaccines more dangerous than COVID-19: poll

Unvaccinated individuals believe the coronavirus vaccine is more dangerous than the virus, according to a poll conducted by Yahoo News and YouGov. The poll found 37 percent of unvaccinated individuals believe the vaccines pose greater health risks than the virus while 29 percent acknowledge the coronavirus is a greater health risk than the vaccines, which studies have shown are effective in reducing cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The US Sun

Joe Biden could FORCE all Americans to get Covid vaccine in a nationwide mandate as jab campaign stalls, says CDC chief

PRESIDENT Joe Biden is considering making vaccines mandatory nationwide, the head of the CDC revealed on Friday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky confirmed that with stalling vaccination rates in the US, the Biden administration was “looking into” whether or not to force Americans to get their Covid-19 jab. "Are you for...
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

People Without COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Were Injected With Saline? Claims Debunked

Health experts have debunked a theory claiming that people who received COVID-19 vaccines but did not develop any side effects were instead injected with saline. Hundreds of social media users on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram shared a post that claims a large number of the general population received saline in an attempt to cover up severe side effects caused by COVID-19 vaccines.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

New COVID cases are up 145% in the U.S.; see the states where cases are rising the fastest

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. For months, pandemic America saw nothing but progress, with COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths plummeting with a vaccination effort — 343 million shots and counting — that has reached more than 189 million Americans. But, alas, what looked like light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, has proven more like a mirage thanks to the Delta variant, the highly transmissible strain of the virus that, in a few weeks time, has sent new cases surging in every state across the country, according to a Fortune analysis of New York Times data.
PharmaceuticalsUW Madison

COVID questions: Booster shots, mixing vaccines

Editor’s note: We will be publishing answers to questions about COVID-19 and the pandemic each week in this COVID questions column. If you have a question, please email it to covid19update@uc.wisc.edu. Q: I had my second Moderna shot in late January. Is it ok for me to get a booster?

Comments / 1

Community Policy