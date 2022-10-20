ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARTnews

The Best Student and Beginner Oil Paints for Getting to Know the Medium

By The ARTnews Recommends Editors
ARTnews
ARTnews
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25bWvj_0Zg39mdc00

Oil painting can be an expensive hobby. After the pigments for the paint have been sourced, mixed with a binder, and milled, some paints can reach shelves with hair-raising price tags. Thankfully, you can be kind to your wallet without sacrificing too much in terms of quality. There are plenty of student-grade and hobbyist oil paints on the market that are well worth inclusion in your art arsenal. These tend to be made with easily sourced or synthetic pigments, contain more oil or fillers, and lack outstanding lightfastness. But many still handle and perform very well. Our picks below will convince you that you can indeed achieve satisfying results with budget-friendly oil paints.

Brought to you by the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world, ARTnews Recommends helps you make the choice that suits you best from products in hundreds of art and craft supply categories. Our offerings are based on intensive research, interviews with artists and craftspeople, and the accumulated experience of the site’s editors and writers. We provide trustworthy and helpful advice about materials to artists ranging from beginner to professional.

ARTNEWS RECOMMENDS
Blick Artists’ Oil Paints and Sets
Affordable enough for everyday use, these are artist-grade oils that are easy for beginners to handle but carefully formulated so you’ll want to keep using them as your skills advance. The paints can be used straight from the tube, they apply smoothly, and the creamy texture is consistent across colors. Blick’s series includes 60 colors—about half of which are made from a single pigment (rather than from blended pigments, which are less predictable when mixed). Pigments are hand-ground into fine powders, and almost all are mixed with safflower oil to prevent finished works from yellowing over time (a handful are made with poppy or linseed oil).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0wcw_0Zg39mdc00


Buy: Blick Artists’ Oil Paints and Sets $10.62–$71.99 Buy it

WE ALSO LIKE
Winsor & Newton Winton Oil Paints and Set
In addition to being well priced, Winsor & Newton’s Winton line showcases the reliability that this longtime brand is famous for: You can buy multiple tubes of one color and they’ll be perfectly uniform. Slightly stiffer than Blick’s line, they are fantastic for learning the fundamentals of oil painting, from basic application to layering to mixing. The low cost stems from the fact that most of the paints aren’t single-pigment colors but rather blended hues, and the results have a lower pigment load and less vibrancy than pricier paints. Still, with 55 colors to choose from, this is a great line for students who need to buy a lot of paint without breaking the bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTNAg_0Zg39mdc00


Buy: Winsor & Newton Winton Oil Paints and Sets $5.27–$59.00 Buy it

ANOTHER GOOD CHOICE
Grumbacher Academy Oil Paints and Sets
Grumbacher’s Academy paints, like the Winton line, are designed for student use. The pigments are finely milled to yield incredibly smooth, vibrant, and highly pigmented paints that provide excellent coverage. The color line, however, is quite limited: There are just 45 choices, and almost all are blended hues. Still, these paints tend to have better tinting strength than Winton paints, and they retain their richness when mixed with mediums.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONeWj_0Zg39mdc00


Buy: Grumbacher Academy Oil Paints and Sets $4.75–$59.99 Buy it

TOP OF THE LINE
Gamblin Artist’s Oil Paints and Sets
If you’re a beginning painter looking for a slightly nicer oil that isn’t quite professional-grade, consider Gamblin’s. These are handmade paints formulated with alkali-refined linseed oil so they are flexible, flow easily, and dry to a durable, brilliant finish. They are also good to use for pieces that demand longevity, as the oil will help slow yellowing. The buttery paint has a higher pigment concentration than others on our list, blend out beautifully, and simply feel good to work with. There is a wide range of colors to dive into, including 10 different versions of white, from cool white to radiant to titanium-zinc white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cays7_0Zg39mdc00


Buy: Gamblin Artist’s Oil Paints and Sets $9.00–$176.25 Buy it

ALSO CONSIDER
Daler-Rowney Georgian Oil Colour
The paints from this British company have their drawbacks: They have relatively poor tinting strength, and they come in just 54 colors. But they’re inexpensive, and a little goes a long way in terms of coverage. These paints have a thick but softer body than comparable paints—they are quite oily—which gives them a natural, seamless flow that some artists might enjoy. These are also great paints for high-volume users, since they’re available in massive 225 ml (7.5-ounce) tubes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XsDlK_0Zg39mdc00

Buy: Daler-Rowney Georgian Oil Paints and Sets $3.38–$51.96 Buy it

Brought to you by the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world, ARTnews Recommends helps you make the choice that suits you best from products in hundreds of art and craft supply categories. Our offerings are based on intensive research, interviews with artists and craftspeople, and the accumulated experience of the site’s editors and writers. We provide trustworthy and helpful advice about materials to artists ranging from beginner to professional.

1. Grumbacher Academy Oil Paint

Grumbacher’s Academy paints are designed for student use, but they’ll take you far in your painting journey. The pigments are finely milled to yield incredibly smooth, vibrant, and highly pigmented paints that provide excellent coverage. Notably, they also have an ASTM lightfastness rating of I, or excellent. The color line is also sizable, with 45 choices—though note that these are almost all blended hues. Still, these paints tend to have better tinting strength than all the other paints on our list, and they retain their richness when mixed with other mediums. This set comes with 10 0.81-ounce tubes.

Buy: Grumbacher Academy Oil Paint

2. Winsor & Newton Winton Oil Colour Paint

In addition to being well priced, Winsor & Newton’s Winton line showcases the reliability that this longtime brand is famous for: You can buy multiple tubes of one color and they’ll be perfectly uniform. Slightly stiffer than our top pick, they are fantastic for learning the fundamentals of oil painting, from basic application to layering to mixing. The low cost stems from the fact that most of the paints aren’t single-pigment colors but rather blended hues, and the results have a lower pigment load and less vibrancy than pricier paints. Still, with 55 colors to choose from, this is a great line for students who want to buy a lot of paint for practice without breaking the bank. This set comes with 10 0.7-ounce tubes.

Buy: Winsor & Newton Winton Oil Colour Paint

3. Talens Art Creation Oil Color Set

Talens offers the most limited line of colors, with just 36 total, but it is a fantastic option if you want to practice color mixing—and therefore challenge yourself to create your own colors! The paint is made with vegetable oil, which is slow-drying and perfect for blending colors right on the canvas itself. The downside is that your paints will take a longer time to dry. Still, the oil addition makes pigments shine so colors appear intense. It is also easy to use straight from the tube, thin out, or build upon to create thick layers. The 12-milliliter tubes come in sets of eight, 12, or 24 colors.

Buy: Talens Art Creation Oil Color Set

4. Gamblin Artist Oil Colors Introductory Set

If you’re a beginning painter looking for a slightly nicer oil that isn’t quite professional-grade, consider Gamblin’s. These are handmade paints formulated with alkali-refined linseed oil so they are flexible, flow easily, and dry to a durable, brilliant finish. They are also good to use for pieces that demand longevity, as the oil will help slow yellowing. The buttery paint has a higher pigment concentration than others on our list, blend out beautifully, and simply feel good to work with. There is a wide range of colors to dive into: 48 total, including 10 different versions of white, from cool white to radiant to titanium-zinc white. The introductory set kicks you off with nine fundamental colors.

Buy: Gamblin Artist Oil Colors Introductory Set

5. Daler-Rowney Georgian Introductory Oil Paint Set

The paints from this British company fall just behind Winsor & Newton in their color selection, with 54 colors in total. They have a thick but softer body than comparable paints—they are quite oily—which gives them a natural, seamless flow that some artists might enjoy. These are also great paints for high-volume users, since they’re available in massive 225-milliliter (7.5-ounce) tubes. One drawback is that they have relatively poor tinting strength. But they’re inexpensive, and a little goes a long way in terms of coverage.

Buy: Daler-Rowney Georgian Introductory Oil Paint Set More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

The Best Shaped Canvases for Thinking Outside the Box

Ask anyone to conjure up an image of a painter’s canvas and chances are they’ll picture a rectangular one. The rectangle’s dominance is as much a technical matter as an aesthetic one—canvas is easiest to stretch on a squared-off frame. But something as simple as changing the shape of a canvas can have an enormous impact on the work. Many attribute the advent of the shaped canvas to the turn-of-the-century Constructivist movement and artists like Peter Laszlo Peri, who challenged the conventional idea of painting and mounting surfaces, but simple shapes like the Florentine tondo, a circle, were popular long...
ARTnews

The Best Softbound Journals and Notebooks for Drawing, Writing, and More

Journals are more than a place to keep random musings. They can be keepers of memories, conversations with oneself, and snippets of inspiration. In other words, these are highly personal objects. The best softcover journals are built to last and are suitable for both jotting notes and sketching ideas. While they can be less sturdy than their hardcover companions, they tend to be more lightweight and are easy to slip it into a small space. When choosing your book, it’s important to think about the binding quality, durability, weight of paper, and compatibility with your medium, in addition to general...
ARTnews

A New Retrospective of Computer Art Forefather Harold Cohen Showcases The Beginnings of Automated Art

Generative art may have its roots with dada artists in the early 20th century, but artist Harold Cohen is credited with pioneering the tech-based genre. He became one of the first practitioners of automated art when he built a code-run machine that could produce figurative paintings. In the late ’60s, Cohen, a once-languishing painter, was working as a lecturer at the University of California, San Diego in the visual arts department. Around the same time, computer science researchers at the university were beginning to use artificial intelligence to break new ground in mathematics. Inspired, Cohen began exploring the use of computers...
ARTnews

Silke Otto-Knapp, Painter of Moonlit Landscapes and Spectral Dancers, Dies at 52

Silke Otto-Knapp, a painter whose muted watercolors often depict landscapes and dancers, has died at 52, according to her Los Angeles gallery Regen Projects. The Los Angeles Times reported that Otto-Knapp had been battling ovarian cancer. Otto-Knapp’s works had been widely seen at venues in Europe and the U.S., as well as in biennials such as Made in L.A. at the Hammer Museum, the Bienal de São Paulo, and the Liverpool Biennial. A solo exhibition by her will open this month at New York’s Galerie Buchholz, which also represents her; another will appear in November at the Casa Mutina Milano in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

The Best Gouache Paints for Quick-Drying Work

Gouache, an opaque water-soluble paint with gum arabic or acrylic as its binder, is one of the best-kept secrets in painting. Want flat, opaque areas of color? You’ll need only one coat with gouache. Want strong tones? Gouache has a high pigment load, ensuring saturated color. Gouache is perfect for illustration and design work because it dries quite quickly and is great for digital scanning because it is nonreflective. It’s excellent for plein air painting too, since it’s both portable and easy to clean up. Traditional gouache paints may be reactivated with water after they dry, but note that those...
ARTnews

1,500-Year-Old Salt Works Submerged in Belize Lagoon Reveals Rare Mayan Architecture

Archaeologists at Ta’ab Nuk Na, the largest salt works site in Paynes Creek National Park in southern Belize, have uncovered a rare grouping of underwater Mayan structures. Their research, published today in the journal Antiquity, describes large residential buildings along with three salt kitchens submerged in the coastal lagoon. “[We found] hundreds of wooden posts that define the walls of Classic Maya ‘pole and thatch’ wooden buildings,” E. Cory Sills, a co-author of the study, said in a statement. “Since wood normally decays in the tropical landscape of the Maya area, the wooden buildings provide a rare view of the architecture...
ARTnews

Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image

The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
ARTnews

A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds

The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
Refinery29

I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome

When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.
ARTnews

2,500 Archaeologists Demand the British Museum Return Rosetta Stone to Egypt

More than 2,500 archaeologists have signed a petition calling on the British Museum in London to repatriate the Rosetta Stone to Egypt. This effort, which was launched last month, urges the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to officially request the object’s return, along with 16 other artifacts that were illegally and unethically removed from the country. Earlier this year, renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass called for the Rosetta Stone’s return and announced his plans to circulate a petition. “Previously it was the government alone asking for Egyptian artifacts,” Monica Hanna, an archaeologist who cofounded the current restitution campaign, told CBS News. “But today this...
ARTnews

A Vermeer at the National Gallery of Art Loses Its Attribution, Opening New Questions About the Master Painter

One of four Vermeer paintings at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. has had its attribution stripped, museum experts revealed Friday, settling a decades-long debate over its author while also raising new questions about the Dutch master’s life. Girl with a Flute was not painted by Johannes Vermeer, however historians shared at a news conference that it was painted by someone with a profound understanding of Vermeer’s techniques, challenging the notion that Vermeer worked alone.  The team of curators, conservators, and scientists who conducted a mix of scientific analysis and naked-eye examination believe the work was made “by an associate of Vermeer—not by the...
WASHINGTON, DC
ARTnews

Climate Activists Throw Tomato Soup on Van Gogh Painting in London, Raising Anger and Confusion

The Frieze art fair may be in full swing right now in London but, on Friday, the British capital’s attention was on the National Gallery, where climate activists staged a protest that appeared to threaten a Vincent van Gogh painting. The activists, who are part of the climate change–focused group Just Stop Oil, threw tomato soup on van Gogh’s Sunflowers, an important example of the Post-Impressionist’s style and one of the National Gallery’s many treasures. Then the activists glued themselves to the wall under the painting. The gesture is one that Just Stop Oil has regularly done in the U.K., where its...
ARTnews

Electronic Music, ‘Ear Witnessing,’ and More Sound-Forward Work to Appear in MoMA’s Permanent Collection Galleries

Alongside paintings and sculptures by postwar masters, visitors to New York’s Museum of Modern Art next year will be able to see—and hear—a range of sound-focused works by a few of today’s most cutting-edge artists, some of which will be on hand to perform live in the galleries. These works will appear at the Marie-Josée and Henry Kravis Studio, a space for experimental performance art, video art, film, dance, and music that has now revealed its 2023 program. The space, located not far from the galleries where MoMA now shows work by Abstract Expressionists and Pop artists, has regularly hosted attention-grabbing works...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Collector Lisa Perry Hopes to Highlight Women Artists with New Space in East Hampton

Designer Lisa Perry’s love affair with art began with fashion, when she began collecting vintage clothing from the 1960s, designers like Pucci and Pierre Cardin. It ultimately led her and her husband, Richard, to amass a collection of Pop and Minimalist art that includes the work of Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Martial Raysse, Niki de Saint Phalle, Ellsworth Kelly, Larry Bell, and Donald Judd. After learning that a ’60s modernist home in East Hampton, New York, that once belonged to Richard Scull—the collector behind the infamous art-market-changing Sotheby’s sale of contemporary art in 1973—was on the market, a new passion emerged...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
ARTnews

Mimosa Echard, Artist Who Creates Dreamy Worlds Where Plants and Humans Coexist, Wins France’s Top Art Prize

This year’s Marcel Duchamp Prize, France’s top art award, has gone to Mimosa Echard, whose multidisciplinary practice bridges the surreal, mechanical, and terrestrial in pursuit of plant and human symbiosis. The annual award carries a prize of €35,000 ($41,000) and is administered in partnership with the Centre Pompidou in Paris. Echard has a research-led practice that spans assemblage, painting, ceramics, and video games. Her projects often plunge the viewer into richly imaginative worlds where ecological concerns are indivisible from the effects of desire, hunger, and humor.  In her role-playing game, Sporal, which was distributed this year at an exhibition at Palais de Tokyo, the...
ARTnews

Artist Lucia Koch Turns a Parisian Government Building Into a Gorgeous, Tactile Installation

A government building often isn’t the most inviting of spaces. The Palais d’Iéna, an imposing concrete structure designed by Auguste Perrier, one of France’s leading practitioners of Art Deco, is no exception. Completed in 1939, it was originally planned to house a museum, and is now the home of the Conseil économique social et environnemental, an advisory body.  In recent years, the building has been given over for a few days out of the year for artists commissions, and this time, it is hosting an elegant sculptural installation by Lucia Koch. Titled double trouble and on view through October 28, her...
ARTnews

2,700-Year-Old Assyrian Carvings Unveiled as Part of New Archaeological Park in Iraq

An archaeological park with 2,700-year-old Assyrian carvings was revealed at a ceremony in northern Iraq on Sunday. The 13 rock-carved bas-reliefs were cut into the walls of an irrigation canal spanning six miles. Measuring 16 feet wide and 6-and-a-half feet tall, the carvings date from the reigns of Sargon II (721 BCE–705 BCE) and his son Sennacherib (705 BCE–681 BCE). They include depictions of kings praying to the gods. Archaeologists from Kurdistan and Italy’s University of Udine oversaw the dig since its launch in 2019. While there have been other rock reliefs in the country, Daniele Morandi Bonacossi, professor of Near Eastern archaeology...
ARTnews

Bortolami Plans Vegas Show, Judd Foundation Sues Over Damaged Sculpture, and More: Morning Links for October 7, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ON THE MARKET. In November, Christie’s will offer a ca. 1480s Sandro Botticelli painting of the Virgin Mary from the collection of the late Paul Allen with an estimate above $40 million, Angelica Villareports in ARTnews . It is the latest marquee Allen lot to be detailed by the house, which announced this summer that it had won the opportunity to sell $1 billion in art from his collection. If eight figures is out of your price range, a small cotton tablecloth with “food and drink stains, autographs and several ‘acid-inspired doodles’ and portraits by the [The Beatles] and Joan Baez”...
ARTnews

Beatrix Ruf to Lead New Dutch Museum, Leonardo Painting Travels to Abu Dhabi, and More: Morning Links for October 19, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AMSTERDAM DISPATCH. Curator Beatrix Ruf, the former director of the Stedelijk Museum in the Dutch capital, has gotten a new job. Per the Art Newspaper, she will now lead a new privately funded museum in Amsterdam from the Hartwig Art Foundation, which commissions and acquires art for the country’s national collection. Little about the currently unnamed museum is known, other than that it will focus on “all media of the visual arts, time-based art and future art forms.” It’s the latest job for Ruf, who left the Stedelijk in 2017 amid allegations of conflicts of interest and who...
ARTnews

ARTnews

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy