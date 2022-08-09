ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson shared the 3 things that make a successful relationship. An expert said he's right about communication, but warned against oversharing.

By Kelsie Sandoval,Julia Naftulin
  • Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up after a nine-month romance.
  • In a 2021 interview with The Breakfast Club, Davidson spoke about honesty and game-playing in relationships.
  • A relationship expert said Davidson's advice is good, but don't overshare too much too fast.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's nine-month romance has come to an end. On August 8, they announced they split amicably, citing busy schedules and long distance as reasons for their breakup.

Davidson previously dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, and has said he always tries to be his authentic self in his relationships.

During a May 2021 interview with The Breakfast Club, while dating Dynevor, the comedian shared his three keys to a successful relationships.

In The Breakfast Club interview, Davidson didn't mention Dynevor, but he did speak candidly about how he never tip-toes into new relationships.

"If I'm into you, I'm really into you," Davidson told The Breakfast Club hosts.

Insider asked Rachel Sussman , a relationship expert based in New York City, to go through Davidson's three main tips. Overall, Sussman said, this advice is great, but suggested fans should be delicate about the ways they apply it to their own dynamics.

1. How to be honest about your flaws early in the relationship

"Off the top, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here's all my issues. Here's what I do. Here's the therapists. This is what happens.' And that can either be a lot for someone…or they could be like, 'Cool, that was really refreshingly honest,'" Davidson said.

The "best version" of yourself will fade anyway, Davidson said.

Sussman said she couldn't agree more: too many people hide parts of themselves early on in a relationship.

"The first couple of months you're dating someone, you're dating their ambassador, which means that people often aren't authentic upfront," Sussman told Insider.

Sussman said being honest early in the relationship is a quick way to determine if a person is OK with everything about you, but cautioned that it's a delicate dance. While she thinks being upfront about seeing a therapist, for example, can lead to a good conversation, she also said not to overshare.

Sussman also cautioned against bad-mouthing an ex-partner, if that is an issue you want to share.

2. Communication is key

Davidson doesn't think that you should wait to text someone.

"It should just be like, 'Hey, there's something wrong today.' 'Hey, I'm really happy today,'"  Davidson said.

Sussman loved this point. Communication is vital to a relationship.

"It's how we get to know the other person, it's how we share things, it's how we create intimacy," Sussman said.

3. If your partner is busy, it's OK to give them space

"If you trust and love the person, they're doing their thing, whatever, I think as long as you guys keep in touch or can understand each other, I think you'll be fine. That would be my advice," Davidson said.

Sussman approved of Davidson's advice and said the best relationships strike the balance of not being overly independent or not being overly dependent.

Spending time away from your partner is how you build and define yourself, Sussman said.

"And then when you get together with your boyfriend or girlfriend you even have more to talk about."

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communication
