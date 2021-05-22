newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Infant Expected to Make Full Recovery After Found Unresponsive, Resuscitated By Customs Officers at BWI-Marshall Airport

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIyyF_0ZfvHlqo00

Three U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers helped save an unresponsive infant aboard a departing airplane on Wednesday at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.


CBP Officers Tyler Brady, Supreme Jones, and Spencer Warner were conducting outbound inspection operations on a flight departing to Montego Bay, Jamaica when at about 12:23 p.m., a passenger reported that her infant son wasn’t breathing.


CBP officers noticed that the boy was unresponsive and Officer Warner immediately initiated lifesaving efforts by administering compression only cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Meanwhile, Officer Jones notified BWI Fire Rescue and Officer Brady established a safety perimeter.


BWI Fire Rescue paramedics arrived on scene at about 12:30 p.m., assumed lifesaving efforts, and transported the infant to a local hospital. The infant is expected to make a full recovery.


“This infant and his parents were incredibly fortunate that highly trained Customs and Border Protection officers were nearby to render immediate life-saving assistance to help paramedics save this precious young child’s life,” said Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Fleming
Person
Thurgood Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bwi#Jamaica#Paramedics#Fire#Customs Officers#Supreme Jones#Bwi Fire Rescue#Field Operations#Baltimore Field Office#Officer Warner#Cbp Officers#Breathing#Lifesaving Efforts#The Boy#Officer Jones#Officer Brady#Montego Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Odenton, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Arrest Man After Recovering Loaded Gun, Drugs During Traffic Stop in Odenton

Anne Arundel County Police made an arrest after seizing a loaded handgun, drugs and cash during a traffic stop in Odenton. On May 17, 2021 at approximately 1:15 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2007 GMC Yukon in the area of Annapolis Road and Telegraph road. The officers made contact with the driver of the Yukon and observed a bag of suspected heroin in plain view.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police: Multiple arrests made following weapon and drug seizure in Millersville

The Anne Arundel County Police Department today announced the arrest of two people after officers recovered multiple weapons, drugs and cash in Millersville. On May 15, 2021 at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Acura in the area of Veterans Highway and Brightview Drive. Upon speaking with the driver, officers received information which led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a loaded Taurus 625 9mm handgun, 142 grams of suspected marijuana, 25 oxycodone pills, a digital scale, baggies and other paraphernalia.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

More Than 30 Heroin-Fentanyl Pills Found by Police During Traffic Stop in Glen Burnie

More than 30 capsuls containing heroin-fentanyl were seized from vehicle during a traffic stop in Glen Burnie. On May 8, 2021 at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers pulled over a Honda sedan in the 7800 block of Parke West Drive. Upon speaking with the driver, officers received information which led to a search of the driver resulting in the seizure of 18 clear capsules of suspected Heroin/Cocaine/Fentanyl in a clear plastic bag. A search of the passenger revealed 16 clear capsules of suspected Heroin/Cocaine/Fentanyl.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Officer Pulls Drunk Driver From Burning Vehicle Following Crash in Glen Burnie

An Arundel County Police officer pulled a drunk driver from his vehicle which had caught fire following an early morning highway crash in Glen Burnie. On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2:31 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a two vehicle crash on NB I-97 at MD-174. The preliminary investigation indicates a blue Honda Accord had run into the rear of a red Ford truck.
Brooklyn Park, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Seize More Than 1,600 Grams of Pot During Drug Investigation in Brooklyn Park

Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department seized more than 1,600 grams of pot while conducting a drug investigation in Brooklyn Park. On May 18, 2021, officers were working in reference to a drug complaint in the area of Doris Avenue and 1st Street in Brooklyn Park. A silver Acura was observed participating in a CDS transaction. Officers followed the vehicle, and the front passenger later exited the vehicle with a large shopping bag.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty to Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking

Daniel Taylor, age 36, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty yesterday to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Pregnant Laurel Woman, Unborn Child Dies Following Accidental Shooting Inside Vehicle

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has announced the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child following what investigators believe to be an accidental shooting. On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at approximately 10:56 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 3400 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road Laurel, Maryland for a report of a shooting. Upon officers’ arrival, they discovered an adult female lying near a vehicle which had been involved in an accident in the median of the roadway. The victim, identified as Latisha Monica Adams, a thirty three year old female from the 3400 block of Andrew Court Laurel, Maryland, was transported to a local hospital where she as well as the child she was carrying later died. She was approximately five months pregnant.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Pleads Guilty to Participating in a Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Victor Davis, age 41, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty on May 4, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and posses with the intent to distribute cocaine base (crack cocaine). As part of his plea agreement, Davis admitted that during his participation in the conspiracy the members of the drug conspiracy distributed between 28 grams and 112 grams of crack cocaine.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Release Picture of Suspect After Woman is Raped in Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Police released a photo of the alleged suspect in connection with the rape of a woman in Glen Burnie. On Wednesday April 28, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway for a rape that just occurred. The adult female victim stated she had a ride arranged for her where she was picked up by an adult male in the 800 block of Elkridge Landing Road, Linthicum, Maryland. The male then drove her to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway. The victim advised the driver drove her around the parking lot where he parked by a set of dumpsters. The male then pulled the victim from the car and pulled her behind the dumpsters. A witness observed this action take place and responded to the hotel lobby where she told the clerk to call 911.
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Suspects Charged with Stealing Over $10K Worth of Merchandise from Home Improvement Stores, Montgomery County Police Say

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have charged Marvin Randall Carnes, age 50, of the 4900 block of Blackfoot Road in College Park and Dorian Terrance Coley, age 35, of the 6400 block of 16th Street in Northwest, Washington, D.C., with multiple counts of theft-related offenses. Carnes and Coley stole over $10,000 worth of copper wire and tools from Home Depot stores in Montgomery County and later pawned the stolen merchandise.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police Arrest Baltimore Man on CDS Violation During Traffic Stop in Brooklyn Park

A Baltimore man was arrested after drugs and a large sum of money were allegedly recovered by police from his vehicle during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Park. On May 5, 2021 at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a silver Infinity in the area of Ritchie Highway near Franklin Avenue. Upon speaking with the driver, officers received information which led to a search of the driver.
Baltimore, MDwesternmassnews.com

WATCH: Police officer rescues ducklings stranded on road

(Meredith) -- A police officer in Baltimore was driving down a busy street when he noticed traffic was at a standstill. The reason? A mama duck and her ducklings were trying to cross the road. Why? To get to the other side, obviously. The video footage from the officer's body...
Maryland StateWBOC

Heavy Equipment Fire Causes $75K Damage in Easton

EASTON, Md.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a fire that caused $75,000 in damage to a piece of heavy equipment in Easton. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened Friday afternoon and involved a 2015 Caterpillar 308E2 CR excavator located at Bullock Construction, Inc., at 32303 Matthewstown Road.
Columbia, MDPosted by
Howard County Times

Howard police investigating 2 separate fatal collisions in Columbia and Ellicott City

Howard County police are investigating two separate fatal collisions that left a man and a woman dead on Friday. At 8:48 p.m., a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Dobbin Road at Old Dobbin Lane in Columbia when it struck a pedestrian crossing Dobbin Road, police said. The pedestrian, Mohammad Hossain, 42, of Columbia, was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police: Linthicum Traffic Stop Yields Drug Recovery, Arrest of One Man

A traffic stop in Linthicum resulted in the recovery of drugs and one arrest, according to the officials with the Anne Arundel County Police Department. On April 24, 2021 at approximately 12:15 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a maroon Lexus in the area of West Nursery Road and International Drive in Linthicum. Upon speaking with the driver the officer received information which led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of 2,167.75 grams of suspected marijuana, 156 suspected ecstasy pills, 13 clear capsules containing suspected MDMA.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police: Officers find loaded gun hidden inside Crown Royal bag during traffic stop in Glen Burnie

While recently conducting a traffic stop in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police found a loaded handgun hidden in an unusual place. On April 18, 2021 at approximately 9:10 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Oak Manor Road on a 2002 gold Chevrolet Malibu for not having a functioning tag light. During the traffic stop, the driver voluntarily handed the officer a Crown Royal bag. Inside the bag officers located a loaded Taurus semi-automatic handgun.