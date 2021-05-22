Infant Expected to Make Full Recovery After Found Unresponsive, Resuscitated By Customs Officers at BWI-Marshall Airport

Anne Arundel County Police released a photo of the alleged suspect in connection with the rape of a woman in Glen Burnie. On Wednesday April 28, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway for a rape that just occurred. The adult female victim stated she had a ride arranged for her where she was picked up by an adult male in the 800 block of Elkridge Landing Road, Linthicum, Maryland. The male then drove her to the 6300 block of Ritchie Highway. The victim advised the driver drove her around the parking lot where he parked by a set of dumpsters. The male then pulled the victim from the car and pulled her behind the dumpsters. A witness observed this action take place and responded to the hotel lobby where she told the clerk to call 911.