The most important China is preparing to open vaccination to children from 3 years old. This makes it the first country in the world to vaccinate young children. This is an important step that China will take. The country where Covid-19 has occurred will, according to an announcement by the pharmaceutical company Sinovac, open vaccinations for children from 3 years of age: “The Sinovac vaccine has been approved in the last few days for the ages of three to 17,” announced this on Tuesday June 8, a company spokesman. Sinovac is one of three vaccines currently approved in China.