Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

7 best air purifiers that help reduce pollutants in your home

By Madeleine Spencer
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idXeT_0ZfWehvs00

If you’ve ever returned from a day in a city and noticed that your breathing felt more laboured, you’re likely to understand how important the quality of the air around you is.

The facts are as stark and sobering as the experience of pollution on the lungs: according to the government , poor air quality is the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK.

It’s not just a problem for city-dwellers, though. Everything from cooking to cleaning to lighting candles to having plywood/MDF furniture to painting the walls will generate indoor pollution – some of which, unlike dust, can’t be wiped away but rather will continue to off-gas in perpetuity, continually releasing airborne chemicals.

Add in other airborne allergens and irritants like pollen, dust and pet fur, and the case for installing an air purifier becomes more compelling.

This year has also shone a light on the invisible threat of viruses, with many wondering if air purifiers reduce or circulate Covid-19 in the air. The answer? We don’t quite yet know because of the lack of insight into how Covid is transmitted. But better quality air through ventilation and purification seems to be a positive all round for respiration.

Read more:

To help you to find the right one for you, we put a range to the test, noting how easy they were to operate, how they were controlled, whether and how they offered information on the quality of air while on, how much noise they made, and the improvement of air quality via their clean air delivery rate (CADR). We also noted how our pollution and pollen-sensitive lungs responded, if at all.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best air purifiers for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – Dyson purifier hot + cool formaldehyde: £599.99, Argos.co.uk
  • Best for allergies – Philips AC3033/30 expert series 3000i connected air purifier: £449.99, Johnlewis.com
  • Best for low noise level – AEG AX91-404GY AX9 air purifier: £449, Johnlewis.com
  • Best for large rooms – Blueair healthprotect 7470i Air Purifier: £699, Harrods.com
  • Best budget option – Levoit H133: £199.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for dust removal – Blueair blue 3210: £159.99, Very.co.uk
  • Best small air purifier – AEG AX51-304WT air purifier: £329.99, Aeg.co.uk

Dyson purifier hot + cool formaldehyde

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWd4I_0ZfWehvs00

Best: Overall

  • CADR: Not provided
  • Particle size removal: As small as 0.01 microns, including 99.95 per cent of bacteria, pollen, and mould spores, as well as capturing and destroying formaldehyde
  • Remote control: Through app and remote control, and compatible with Google Home, Alexa and Siri
  • Room size : Up to 27 sq m

Set apart by its ability to filter out the tiniest pollutants (smaller than 0.1 microns, which includes the ultra-fine formaldehyde, hence the name of the purifier, along with various other volatile organic compounds) and by the fact that once contained within the machine they are either destroyed or have no possible point of exit, this is an outstanding purifier.

Add to that the fact that it is easily controlled via voice and an app; it isn’t noisy (Dyson managed to make this 20 per cent quieter than its predecessor, but it is still quite audible when on level five of fan mode); it has a cool fan and heater mode; and that it looks great once installed, and you’ll understand why this generated the most excitement when we tested it. It’s remained the one that we kept in the bedroom to ensure we breathed in clean air throughout the night, and we loved that we could customise the temperature.

Buy now £599.99, Argos.co.uk

Philips AC3033/30 expert series 3000i connected air purifier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rOX0_0ZfWehvs00

Best: For allergies

  • CADR: 520m cubed per hour
  • Particle size removal : As small as 0.003 microns, including 99.97 per cent of PM2.5
  • Remote control: App
  • Room size: Up to 104sq m

Offering a speedy clean of the air (20sq m in less than eight minutes), the filters in this remove 99.97 per cent of airborne allergens, pollen, fine dust, particles and bacteria. It is easy to navigate, with the display both on the machine and in the app showing numbers to denote the amount of hazardous gases, a particulate matter score and the perceived “allergen risk”. What’s more, the machine and app assign colours to the air standard, so a cursory glance at your phone or at the machine from the other side of the room can tell you approximately what the quality of the air is.

It operates on a few modes, so you can ask the machine to automatically navigate, switch it on turbo if you want to ramp the effects up a notch, or pop it onto night mode. Turbo mode is a bit noisy, sounding rather like a fan, but the other modes are quieter and were more like a background hum.

The app to control this purifier works well, allowing for remote control as well as an up-to-date reading of the air quality. This works especially well if you suffer from allergies and would like to return from being out to a house where the air quality is noticeably better; all you do is switch it on from your phone on your way back. The machine itself stands on the floor and is 64cm high, making it a not-insignificant size, but it looked good and we didn’t mind having it on display.

Buy now £449.99, Johnlewis.com

AEG AX91-404GY AX9 air purifier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fuFd_0ZfWehvs00

Best: For low noise level

  • CADR: 400m cubed per hour
  • Particle size removal: As small as 0.03 microns, including 99.99 per cent bacteria
  • Remote control: App
  • Room size : Up to 37sq m

If you’re after an all-rounder that looks great, is a doddle to operate, and will cover lots of bases, this is the one to go for. A classic grey with two fabric handles made of recycled PET bottles (which makes it easy to move from room to room if you need to purify different areas), this is part of the range by AEG that won a RedDot design award.

Once plugged in, the purifier goes to work without much ado, continuously measuring indoor air-quality levels and automatically adjusting the purification rate as needed, with the ability to clean a 10sq m room in seven minutes. It’s also really quiet. We tried it right next to a TV and neither the sound nor the dim light on the monitor competed with the rather sedate Austen miniseries we were watching.

Buy now £449.00, Johnlewis.com

Blueair healthprotect 7470i air purifier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwJfu_0ZfWehvs00

Best: For large rooms

  • CADR: Pollen, 475m cubed per hour; dust, 465m cubed per hour; smoke, 455m cubed per hour
  • Particle size removal: As small as 0.03 microns and 99.99 per cent of viruses and bacteria
  • Remote control: App
  • Room size: Up to 38sq m

This Swedish air purification brand is on the cutting edge – the healthprotect uses Blueair’s “HEPASilent Ultra” technology which combines electrostatic and mechanical filtration to remove particles, making this a good option if you live in a household full of people or you constantly catch sniffles from little ones. The “GermShield” functionality monitors the room using temperature and humidity sensors and automatically activates when conditions are optimal for germ growth.

For a purifier that does so much and filters so impressively, this was very quiet and was only audible when we were alone in the house without any music or TV on.

Buy now £699.00, Very.co.uk

Levoit H133

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0utOxx_0ZfWehvs00

Best: Budget option

  • CADR: 400m cubed per hour
  • Particle size removal: As small as 0.3 microns
  • Remote control: N/A – one-button control with four speed modes
  • Room size: Up to 17sq m for five air exchanges per hour, or 43sq m for two air exchanges per hour

This purifier can clean an 83sq m room in only 30 minutes, so while it doesn’t look quite as design-led as other models featured, it is very good value for money, and operates similarly to its more pricey competitors with a helpful auto mode that detects air quality in real time, feeding back results with four colours.

In terms of what it will filter, it also does well, removing up to 99.97 per cent of 0.3 micron particles. At night time, you can switch off the LED screen and set a timer so that it doesn’t disturb sleep quality. We were impressed by the sound – or lack thereof – it produced while working and liked how easy it was to use.

We think this would be the ideal pick if you are keen to up the quality of air in your house on a smaller budget and want a fuss-free experience.

Buy now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

Blueair blue 3210

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0b03_0ZfWehvs00

Best: For dust removal

  • CADR: Smoke, 163m cubed per hour; dust, 181m cubed per hour; pollen, 210m cubed per hour
  • Particle size removal: Removes at least 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.1 microns in size
  • Remote: App
  • Room size : Up to 17sq m for five air exchanges per hour

At 42cm tall, this is the one for you if you want a bedside table or work station purifier, or if you have a smaller space you don’t want dominated by your new gadget. The “HEPAsilent” technology removes least 99.97 per cent of airborne particles from rooms up to 17sq m.

It’s simple to operate – all you do is press it once to turn on auto mode, twice for night mode, three times for every day (the difference between auto and every day is that auto detects the air quality and adjusts the purifier accordingly), and four times to turn it on “boost”, which is a bit noisier but cleans things more quickly and thoroughly. We found this handy after cleaning up lots of dust, and it’s useful if you open windows and find that doing so ushers lots of pollen into the house.

The light sensor on the front offers an air-quality indicator with three levels, which makes reading it easy and speedy, and the fabric part of the purifier itself comes in a range of five colours, so you can choose the one that works best for your space.

Buy now £159.99, Very.co.uk

AEG AX51-304WT air purifier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dn1t6_0ZfWehvs00

Best: Small air purifier

  • CADR: 290m cubed per hour
  • Particle size removal: Up to 99.93 per cent of PM 2.5, and up to 92 per cent of VOCs
  • Remote control: App
  • Room size: Up to 25sq m

The joy of this one lies in the design and versatility; you can pop it on the floor (to do so, you just have to screw in the two legs), or mount it on your wall. The size and design also makes it a win if you want something that doesn’t stand out too much – it’s white and very stylish. You can also easily move it from room to room thanks to the little incorporated handle.

In terms of functionality, it’s easy. Just press the button on top, pick your mode (auto is the one we opted for), and leave it to go to work. We found this to be one of the simplest models for a smaller room as it blended in so well with the walls and was one of the quieter purifiers we tested.

Buy now £329.99, Johnlewis.com

Air purifiers FAQs

What does an air purifier do?

They take air that’s carrying various particles and pollutants, and filter them out. These could be anything from volatile organic compounds (VOCs) generated from doing work around the house (if, for example, you’ve painted your house during lockdown, it’s likely that there are some VOCs being released into the air from those freshly-painted walls), to car fumes coming in through your windows when you air your home, to the fumes that result from frying food.

How do air purifiers work?

Most work on the premise of drawing the air into the machine and then running that air through a filter – or sometimes a few filters – to grab small particles of pollen, pollution, dust, and – depending on the filter – viruses and smaller particles. It then sends the clean air out into the room again. Some also use something called ultraviolet germicidal irradiation to “kill” any viruses caught.

Indoor air quality is very much a field of innovation, with Dr David Fairen-Jiminez, head of the absorption and advanced materials lab at Cambridge University, telling me that “we spend so much time indoors – especially this last year – that the quality of the air will impact quality of health and life. At Cambridge we’re developing new synthetic materials that are capable of removing the more challenging toxic compounds.”

It’s worth noting that it isn’t only catching small particles that’s tricky, but also PM 2.5, or fine particulate air pollution, which is another area that researchers are continually looking into.

Do air purifiers remove dust?

In a word: yes. The thing to know about air purifiers is that their efficacy depends largely on the filtration system, and on the size of the particles they can capture. The gold standard of filter is the High Efficiency Particulate Air filter (aka the HEPA filter), which captures at least 99.97 per cent of 0.3 micron particles as well as bigger ones. Your naked eye can’t see any particles smaller than 10 microns in size, so, yes, most air purifiers will remove dust from the air.

Do air purifiers help with allergies?

If your allergies are triggered by pollution or other fine particles in the air, then a good purifier is likely to help.

Studies carried out by Lung India show that patients suffering from asthma who were sensitised to dog and cat fur, dust mites, and birch and tree pollen found symptoms improved after 10 weeks of sleeping with a purifier containing a HEPA filter in their room.

That said, even the best one has limitations – you will still be breathing in allergens when you leave your home and open windows. But, on the whole, if you notice that your house being clean and ventilating it well reduces allergies, then it’s safe to assume that an air purifier will also have a positive effect.

The verdict: Air purifiers

If you’ve got the cash to spend, are serious about the quality of air in your house and you want a fan for summer/heater for winter, the Dyson purifier hot + cool formaldehyde really is pretty special. The brand has thought of every little element, from how it’ll look to how easy it is to operate.

The Philips air purifier was also a firm favourite, as it’s simple to use and really made a heavily polluted room much easier to breathe in over the course of a day. If, however, you have a small space and want an easy win, try the Blueair blue 3210 .

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, try the links below:

Enjoy a breath of fresh air with the best air purifying plants

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Purifiers#Air Filters#Air Pollutants#Lidl#Cadr#Aeg#Harrods Com#Amazon Co Uk#Remote#Google Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

The Best Epoxy for Countertops in Your Home

Numerous ways exist to update the countertops in your home, but epoxy resin offers perhaps the best combination of versatility and durability. Using epoxy resin to revitalize an old countertop or make a new one allows for many creative possibilities, including the opportunity to mimic expensive quartz and marble at a fraction of the cost of real stone.
ElectronicsDaily Beast

Create a Cleaner Home Environment With a LEVOIT Air Purifiers on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Remover allergens and dust, or add moisture to the air for better air quality at home. Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here. Air purifiers can be such enormous game changers for the quality of your air and your comfort level at home. Once you’ve got a cleaner, more comfortable breathing environment at home, you’ll wonder how you ever lived any other way. These Prime Day deals on LEVOIT machines include air purifiers for up to 30% off, for both large and small rooms.
ElectronicsSFGate

This air purifier, $42 for Prime Day, covers 160 square feet

The past year has made us way more aware of what’s in the air around us, and though no air purifier can prevent Covid-19, this one does capture 99% of the pet dander, dust, dust mites, pollen, mold, and mildew sports that are floating around in our houses. Efficient? Heck yes, and at $41.58, it’s currently 36% off courtesy of Amazon’s Prime Day sale.
ElectronicsPosted by
NBC News

Best Prime Day air purifier deals 2021: Shop the best deals now

Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Amazon Prime Day 2021...
ElectronicsBHG

These Air Purifiers Remove Harmful Particles from Your Home-and They're on Sale at Target

Even in the tidiest home, everyday pollutants such as pet dandruff, pollen, airborne bacteria, viruses, and cleaning chemicals can become trapped in the air we breathe every day. Whether from your beloved pets shedding their winter fur, smoke from the grill, or pollen wafting in through open windows, your home is frequently exposed to harmful pollutants that can build up over time. If you've never thought about how your home's air quality could be impacting you, now is the perfect time to invest in a high-quality air purifier.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

The Best Air Purifier Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day 2021, Including Bissell, Honeywell, and More

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. This Amazon Prime Day, there is no shortage of deals on home improvement products, from budget-friendly furniture to powerful vacuum cleaners. One simple way to make your space feel cleaner and healthier is by getting an air purifier - and luckily, some of the best air purifiers on Amazon are seriously discounted right now.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

All the latest Amazon Prime Day air purifier deals and sales

It’s Prime Day, and if you’re looking to freshen up your home and keep your indoor air healthier for the summer, then you’re in luck, because the Prime Day air purifier deals have landed and now’s the time to get shopping. The last sale came less than a year ago (you may remember that Prime Day 2020 was delayed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic), but now the summer 2021 Prime Day deals are already here, giving shoppers the chance to score all sorts of goodies at the lowest prices we’re likely to see before Black Friday.
ElectronicsPosted by
LiveScience

Prime Day air purifier deals: Improve your air quality with 30% savings

Air purifiers entered the news this year as schools and indoor businesses were beginning to open their doors amid a seemingly less-bleak pandemic. Officials were calling for both indoor ventilation (keep the windows open) and proper air filters to decrease the load of coronavirus particles in the air. And science did suggest both measures could be beneficial for stemming virus transmission.
Home & GardenBHG

10 Simple Ways to Reduce Allergens in Your Home

You're not just imagining it: Pollen allergy season gets worse every year. Hotter temps translate to more potent pollen, which comes from trees, grasses, flowers, and weeds, for a longer period of time. Ragweed, birch, sagebrush, cedar, and oak are some of the most common pollen allergens. And while you can't do much to control the weather, you can manage your indoor environment.
ElectronicsMOJEH

Blueair’s New Air Purifier Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

Designed to help quell everything from allergies to dust particles and keep bad air at bay, this Scandi-style air purifier is as stylish as it is effective. Air pollution has never been more topical than it is right now. With the long hot summer fast approaching we’ll be spending even more time indoors, so it’s vital we ensure the air we breathe is both fresh and clean. As such, air purifiers are becoming more common in everyday living spaces, meaning it makes sense that companies start incorporating style into their designs, as well as substance.
Electronicssouthernminn.com

Daikin Applied introduces portable room air purifiers

Daikin Applied has introduced the Daikin Air Purifier, a line of portable room air purifiers designed to improve indoor air quality while helping reduce the risk of airborne infections and pollutants. The air purifiers help remove a host of contaminants — dust, pollen, mold, bacteria and germs — and are built to supplement ventilation and filtration in classrooms, healthcare clinics, restaurants, churches, office buildings and similar facilities.
LifestyleMother Jones

How to Beat an Invisible Enemy: Indoor Air Pollution

This content was written by Avocado Mattress; it was not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Mother Jones’ editorial staff. See our advertising guidelines to learn more. Amy Ziff was so sick as a child that doctors diagnosed her with a progressive neurological disease and predicted...
ElectronicsBusiness Insider

The best Amazon Prime Day 2021 air purifier deals include top brands like Dyson, Lasko, and Coway

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is wrapping up, but there are still several outstanding deals on air purifiers from the top brands in the industry, including Dyson, Alen, Blueair, and more. The sales are running now through midnight PDT, and we'll be watching deals and updating this post as we come across more and better deals, so come back often to find the latest discounts.
Aerospace & DefenseEurekAlert

NASA helps map impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on harmful air pollution

Early in the pandemic, it was expected that satellite imagery around the world would show cleaner air as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns. But not all pollutants were taken out of circulation. For tiny airborne-particle pollution, known as PM 2.5, researchers using NASA data found that variability from meteorology obscured the lockdown signals when observed from space.
Home & Gardenfoxbaltimore.com

Protecting the air in your home

(WBFF) - Sick Building Syndrome and concerns over indoor air quality isn’t anything new. What’s changed is the COVID pandemic has made more people realize it can be a matter of life and death. Dr. Peel is a practicing surgeon and a founder of Integrated Viral Protection Solutions. He shares what you should be testing for in your home.
KidsThe Independent

8 ways parents can reduce children’s exposure to dangerous air pollution

Following a report into the death of nine-year-old Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah who died after exposure to air pollution, the Government is aiming to introduce new measures to protect the public from breathing in too much toxic air. But new legal targets for particulate matter pollution aren’t likely to be introduced until...
Technologydallassun.com

Olansi Healthcare, Guangzhou Provides Air Purifying Solutions with Effective Results

Guangzhou, Olansi Healthcare Co., Ltd is counted as the largest company in China, owning electronic gadgets, since 2009. After the successful continuation of water purifiers and hydrogen water machines, the company launched air purifiers. Olansi believes in not only the best customer support and service but also provides high-quality, built-in products. The price range is similar on all online and physical stores with the same variety of products.