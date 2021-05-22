newsbreak-logo
Annapolis, MD

City of Annapolis Opens Police Substations-Community Resource Centers in Robinwood and Harbour House Communities

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 1 day ago

The City of Annapolis has opened two new police substation/community resource centers on Friday, one in Robinwood and one at Harbour House. At each location, in public housing units donated by the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis, community service staff will hold regular hours. The Robinwood location is at 1453 Tyler Avenue; the Harbour House location is at 1155 Madison Street, Apt. S-4.


At the conclusion of the ribbon-cutting in Robinwood, officials hosted cookouts and resource fairs at both locations to familiarize residents with the centers and staff.


Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley thanked the Housing Authority for working through the necessary Housing and Urban Development issues to set aside two residential units for the purpose of providing a resource center help to residents.


“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the things we have learned is that we have to lean on one another,” Mayor Buckley said. “Sometimes, particularly in a crisis, people don’t know where to go or who to ask. Bringing convenient services to residents goes a long way toward not only connecting people to resources, but showing that there are people who care.”



Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
