10 Foolproof Pairs of Jeans To Buy If You Have a Long Torso & Short Legs

Regardless of your body shape, size, and height, finding the perfect jeans to fit your body is never an easy task—and no one is exempt from this universally frustrating struggle (yes, even those long-legged supermodels have trouble). Finding jeans for a long torso and short legs , however, is a uniquely unsettling experience, because it seems that the majority of denim designers failed to remember this fairly common body type is, in fact, in existence.

In fact, long torso and long waistline are oftentimes viewed as virtually the same thing, but that’s not exactly the case—you can have a short waist and long rise too, and while it’s often that thought that long torsos belong only to tall people, this type of body proportions actually has nothing to do with height. Unfortunately, these nuances are often neglected in on-trend denim designs, which makes it difficult for those of us to find actually flattering jeans in our size (and, perhaps more importantly, designed with proper proportions) that hit all the other benchmarks in jeans that we’re seeking—and that we freaking deserve (!!!).

In fact, while most of us are familiar with the horizontal body type theory (pear, apple, hourglass, etc.) the vertical body type model, which is based on the ratio and balance of your torso to your legs is grossly under-considered in fashion design—especially in the jeans sector. The good news is that, with some extensive research and hours of scrolling, I’ve found quite a few pairs of jeans that are not only suitable for those of us with long torsos and short legs , but actually flattering AF to boot. Scroll through to check out some of my favorite styles below.

B-TYPE 03

This boot cut style’s high-waist and bell-shape hem combine and elongate the appearance of your legs. This medium wash is to die for. Our favorite part? You can choose from multiple inseams, which is key for shorter legs and gives you a custom fit. Genius.

Levi’s Wedgie Icon Jeans

The beloved wedgie jeans are designed to resemble the coveted vintage 501’s (which are perfect in theory, but not as flattering in fit). The modest high-rise fit and slightly cropped hem are perfect for showcasing a long torso and making the legs appear longer.

Agolde Riley High Rise Straight Crop

These slightly cropped, vintage-inspired jeans are designed with an 11-inch rise (perfect for accentuating long torsos) and a 27-inch inseam (perfect for short legs). Plus, the high-rise fit and straight leg cut make your legs appear longer.

Ex-Boyfriend Slim Jeans

The loose waist fits right along your hips to show off your legs and makes it the highlight of your look. Combining these relaxed jeans with a tighter shirt will enhance this effect.

Vibrant Balloon Mom Jeans

Despite the style’s name, these chic, intricately tailored jeans will not make you look like a balloon. In fact, the combination of the high-rise cut, relaxed leg, and tapered hem are all ultra-flattering for shorter stems and lengthy torsos.

Madewell Roadtripper Slim Boyjeans in Aylesbury Wash

Reformation Cowboy High Rise Straight Jeans

These best-selling BF jeans are a fan favorite for a good reason — they look on just about everyone, but they’re especially well suited for long torso ladies with short legs. The cuffed hem allows you to customize the inseam to your liking, and the 10.5-inch rise flatters a long torso. Best of all, they’re also available in petite (for 5’4 and under) and tall (for 5’9 and above) sizing as well. Snag them for 50 percent off now with code

The extra high-rise fit of these indigo blue jeans helps break up a long torso while the slightly flare cropped hem balances out proportions and creates the illusion of longer limbs.

Good American Good Curve Skinny Jeans

Available in sizes 00-24, these chic skinny jeans help balance a long torso thanks to the exposed five-button detail. They also feature an ultra-high-rise fit (12 inches) and a 28-inch inseam that’s perfect for shorter stems. Plus, Good American’s signature sculpting fabric lifts and shapes in all the right places.

Re/done High Rise Stove Pipe Jeans

Designed to emulate the look of authentic rigid denim from the ’90s, these straight-legged high-rise jeans are the perfect proportion-balancing style for long torsos and shorter legs. They’re also available in eight different washes, including indigo, black, and brown.

Everlane Curvy Cheeky Straight Leg Jeans

These butt-lifting jeans are not only a great match for long torso gals with shorter legs, but they’re also just ridiculously flattering overall. They give you the same appeal of vintage rigid denim, with the added comfort of a slight stretch. Plus, they’re on major sale right now.