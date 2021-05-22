Teen Remains in Critical Condition Following Shooting in Brooklyn Park

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

The teenage victim in a recent Brooklyn Park shooting remains in critical condition, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

On May 3, 2021 at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers responded for a shooting at the Shop Express located at 714 Church Street in Brooklyn Park. The 17 year old male victim exited the store and was followed around the corner by two suspects. The victim then came back into the shop with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.





Officers spoke with witnesses who reported hearing a gunshot and seeing two suspects flee the area immediately after the shooting occurred. The preliminary investigation indicates that this a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.





The suspects are described as:

1) Black male wearing dark clothing

2) Black male wearing jogging shorts





Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.



