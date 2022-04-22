ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Things to do in San Francisco this weekend

By Lesley Chen
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPerF_0ZdYQY5V00
Check out a watch party at the Chase Center this weekend while the Warriors play the Nuggets in Denver. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Although every day should be Earth Day, officially it's April 22, so take a minute this weekend to celebrate and do something for the planet. In addition, there are plenty of opportunities to take in modern art, films, live music from a Grammy-winning legend, comedy, or sports. Here's what to check out in the Bay Area this weekend.

Celebrate Earth Day in the Mission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ezql_0ZdYQY5V00 Earth Day SF Learn More Now

Head to Valencia Street on April 23 for the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day for an afternoon of music, performances, music, speakers, and education and inspiration around our planet. There'll also be craft stations for creating green art, workshops and seminars from non-profit partners, and local celebrity chefs cooking healthy vegan food.

Enjoy contemporary and modern works at Art Market SF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPtvT_0ZdYQY5V00 Art Market San Francisco One Day Ticket artmarketsf.com $25.00 Shop Now

From April 21-24, the Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion will play host to the 10th edition of Art Market , the Bay Area’s premier art fair. Come see a selection of artwork from 85 contemporary and modern art galleries around the world, and attend various panel discussions around topics like fashion, NFTs and digital art, and equity in collecting.

Catch a movie or two at the SF Film Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVhTT_0ZdYQY5V00 2022 Festival Tickets SF Film Festival sffilm.org Buy Tickets

Movie lovers, here’s your chance to enjoy premieres, international films, documentaries, live music performances, and more at the San Francisco International Film Festival, the longest-running film festival in the Americas. The festival will feature 130 films from 50 countries, including 56 percent female or non-binary directors and 56 percent BIPOC filmmakers. Other events include a conversation hosted by Sandra Oh celebrating the career of Michelle Yeoh and a conversation with Jenny Slate and a screening of her upcoming film, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

See the Godmother of Soul live

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvQEx_0ZdYQY5V00 An Evening Of Soul With Patti Labelle & Stephanie Mills Paramount Theatre Ticketmaster Buy Tickets

Singer, actress, two-time Grammy winner, sweet potato pie entrepreneur, and general legend Patti LaBelle is touring the U.S. On April 23, she’s making a stop at Oakland’s Paramount Theater for an evening of soul with Stephanie Mills.

Join Dub Nation for Warriors watch parties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HuIIK_0ZdYQY5V00 Game 3: Golden State Warriors Watch Party Chase Center Learn More Now

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, and while the Warriors play the Nuggets in Denver for Game 3 and Game 4 , you can catch the action at the Chase Center. On April 21 and April 24 , the game will be broadcast on the big screen at Thrive City Plaza, and there'll also be photo opps, a sport court, lawn games, live music, and special guests. Chase cardholders also get access to the Chase Lounge for an exclusive giveaway (while supplies last). The events are free, but RSVPs are required.

Listen in on a conversation with Janelle Monáe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7jO5_0ZdYQY5V00 A conversation with Janelle Monáe City Arts & Lectures City Box Office Buy Tickets

Grammy-nominated singer, actress, and style icon Janelle Monáe has added "author" to her list of credits. On April 24, spend the evening with Monáe and collaborator Yohanca Delgado as they discuss Memory Librarian , a collection of futurist short stories based on her 2018 album, Dirty Computer . All tickets include a copy of Memory Librarian.

Hear Taylor Swift songs by candlelight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WA5JM_0ZdYQY5V00 Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift feverup.com But Tickets

Whether you’re feeling 22 or just want to shake, shake, shake it off, enjoy your favorite Taylor Swift songs in a completely new light: Candlelight, that is. This intimate concert at St. Ignatious Church on April 21 and 22 will feature a string quartet playing some of the pop star’s most iconic tunes.

Laugh along with Whitney Cummings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dd39L_0ZdYQY5V00 Whitney Cummings Whitney Cummings axs.com Buy Tickets

Whitney Cummings is bringing the laughs to the Warfield on April 23. The actress, comedian, and podcaster is back on stage for her Touch Me Tour, which focuses on life and laughs after the pandemic, and the things that can unite us after a couple of years of “touch deprivation.”

Comments / 4

wHySoSeri0uS
12d ago

NEWS ALERT: Things to do in SF this weekend. Get shot! Get stabbed! Get asulted! Catch hepatitis! Smell the aroma of the fresh Sea air...scratch that, smell the fresh human fecics! Woo-hoo! Can't WAIT!! 🤣

Reply
2
