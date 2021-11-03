CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccine for kids: What parents should know

Children ages 5 and older are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, marking a major milestone in the nearly two year-long coronavirus pandemic.

"This is really just a time for parents to celebrate," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday on "Good Morning America ." "We’ve done the due diligence, reviewed the science, made sure we have the appropriate doses for our children and really now we have parents who can have the peace of mind that when they get their kids vaccinated, they will be protected."

Here are 10 questions answered about the COVID-19 vaccines and kids as families seek to make the best decisions.

1. What is the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine?

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use mRNA technology, which does not enter the nucleus of the cells and doesn't alter human DNA. Instead, it sends a genetic "instruction manual" that prompts cells to create proteins that look like the outside of the virus -- a way for the body to learn and develop defenses against future infection.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses an inactivated adenovirus vector , Ad26, that cannot replicate. The Ad26 vector carries a piece of DNA with instructions to make the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that triggers an immune response.

MORE: Children as young as 6 months old now in COVID-19 vaccine trials

This same type of vaccine has been authorized for Ebola and has been studied extensively for other illnesses and for how it affects women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Neither of these vaccine platforms can cause COVID-19.

2. What is the status of vaccine eligibility for kids?

Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna filed for emergency use authorization with the FDA for its vaccine in adolescents in June but is still awaiting a decision. The company said Monday it plans to submit data to the FDA soon showing its vaccine for children ages 6 to 11 produces a strong immune response and appears safe.

Timing on a vaccine for children younger than 5 is less certain, but officials have said they hope a greenlight for toddlers and infants will follow soon after.

Pfizer said results from two other ongoing trials -- one of children ages 2 to 5 and one of children 6 months to 2 years old -- are expected as soon as later this year.

The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 16 and older in August. It is currently authorized for emergency use in children ages 12 to 15.

The two other vaccines currently available in the U.S., Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are currently available only for people 18 years and older.

3. Why do kids need to be vaccinated against COVID-19?

While there have not been as many deaths from COVID-19 among children as adults, particularly adults in high-risk categories, kids can still get the virus and just as importantly, they can transmit the virus to adults.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters - PHOTO: Hanna Riva Goldberg, 16, receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Sophia Chan at a Northwell Health vaccination pod in New Hyde Park, N.Y., April 6, 2021.

"There are really two big reasons why kids need to get the vaccine," explained Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent.

"One of them is that it is possible that they could be infected and then unknowingly pass COVID-19 to someone with a serious or underlying, pre-existing medical condition," she said. "And also, though it’s very uncommon and unlikely, it is still possible that children infected with COVID-19 could become seriously ill or worse. We have seen that."

"It’s important to think in ripple effects, outside the box," Ashton added. "It’s not just your home environment that you need to worry about."

4. Will kids experience the same vaccine side effects as adults?

Pfizer has conducted clinical trials with its COVID-19 vaccine on kids ages 5 to 11 since last year, and the company's most recent data shows that it was nearly 91% effective against symptomatic illness.

The vaccine also appeared safe. None of the children in the clinical trials experienced a rare heart inflammation side effect known as myocarditis, which has been associated with the mRNA vaccines in very rare cases, mostly among young men.

Adolescents experienced a similar range of side effects to the vaccine as seen in older teens and young adults -- generally seen as cold-like symptoms in the two to three days after the second dose -- and had an "excellent safety profile," Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in August .

Moderna has said its COVID-19 study with teens ages 12 to under 18 identified no "significant safety concerns." The most common side effects from the vaccine were injection site pain, headache, fatigue, muscle pain and chills, according to the company.

The FDA will scrutinize Moderna’s clinical data before authorizing the use in anyone under 18.

5. Have there been vaccine complications reported for teens and young adults?

There have been more than 300 confirmed cases of heart inflammation in teens and young adults who have received COVID-19 vaccines, but the nation's leading health experts say the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain safe for use .

Walensky, director of the CDC, said on " Good Morning America " in June the benefits of the vaccine for young people "overwhelmingly outweigh the risk," echoing the findings of researchers at a CDC advisory committee meeting in June on vaccines .

The rare instances of heart inflammation occurred about 12.6 times out of every million second dose administered and were mostly among younger males about a week after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to researchers at the CDC advisory committee.

6. How effective are the vaccines in children?

Pfizer announced in late March that its clinical trials showed the vaccine was safe and 100% effective in children ages 12-15, similar to the 95% efficacy among adult clinical trial participants.

Marks confirmed on May 10 that after a trial with more than 2,000 children, Pfizer found no cases of infection among the children who had been given the vaccine and 16 cases of infection among the children who received a placebo.

No cases of COVID occurred in the 1,005 adolescents that received the vaccine, while there were 16 cases of COVID among the 978 kids who received the placebo, "thus indicating the vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 In this trial," said Marks.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective in children ages 12 to under 18, the company said last month, in announcing results of their latest clinical trials.

In addition to its efficacy, the vaccine showed "no significant safety concerns" in the trial of more than 3,700 adolescent participants, according to Moderna.

7. Will kids get the same dose of the vaccines as adults?

Kids ages 5 to 11 will be given a 10-micrograms dose of the Pfizer vaccine, one-third of the adolescent and adult dose. Like with adults and adolescents, the pediatric vaccine will be delivered in two doses, three weeks apart.

For 12-to-15-year-olds, the FDA has authorized the same dosing as adults with the Pfizer two-dose vaccine.

Velocity Clinical Research via Reuters - PHOTO: Kaden Sweeten, 10, gets his COVID-19 vaccine as part of Moderna's pediatric vaccine trial in Salt Lake City, Utah, April 28, 2021.

8. Could COVID-19 vaccines impact puberty and menstruation?

There is currently no clinical evidence to suggest the vaccines can have long-term effects on puberty or fertility, according to Ashton, a practicing, board-certified OBGYN.

"Women can have changes in their menstrual cycle and also have gotten the vaccine. That does not mean that one caused the other," said Ashton. "Right now there is no puberty concern. There is no fertility concern."

A possible explanation for menstrual changes may have to do with how the body responds to physical and emotional stresses. Prior studies indicate that COVID-19 itself can be a stressor, leading to irregular menstrual cycles for some people.

9. Will the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine be available for kids?

Johnson & Johnson announced in April that it had begun vaccinating a "small number of adolescents aged 16-17 years" in a Phase 2a clinical trial.

As of April, the trial was enrolling participants only in Spain and the United Kingdom, with plans to expand enrollment to the U.S., the Netherlands and Canada, followed by Brazil and Argentina.

MORE: Meet the young people helping make sure a COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids

10. Where can kids get vaccinated against COVID-19?

Vaccines are accessible at pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens and Rite-Aid and school and community-based clinics.

Parents can search for appointments at Vaccines.gov to find a local provider.

ABC News' Sasha Pezenik, Anne Flaherty, Eric Strauss, Cheyenne Haslett and Jade A. Cobern, MD, a member of the ABC News Medical Unit, contributed to this report.

