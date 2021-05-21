Twinning is winning: & Other Stories’s new matching mini-me collection and the other brands to know

While the idea of matching outfits with your parents as a kid may not have been your favourite idea, celebrities are proving that the mini-me look can actually look pretty chic.

Whether it's Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s matching floral caftan dresses for Mother’s Day or Chrissy Teigen twinning with her daughter Luna while on holiday, the mother-daughter dressing trend seems to be increasing in popularity on Instagram. But it’s not just a new social media thing – in fact, in 2012, a number of designers, including Gucci, Stella McCartney and Lanvin dipped their toes into the childrenswear market by reimagining their fashion lines to accommodate to the younger crowd.

If you’re still on the fence about matching your outfit to your little one’s, it’s time to cast away those aspersions thanks to everyone’s favourite high street brand: & Other Stories.

The Scandi label, which has a cult following and celebrity fanbase, including the likes of Holly Willoughby and Kate Middleton , has just launched a new capsule collection featuring a range of gorgeous mother and daughter outfits.

Reflecting the brand’s signature floaty, feminine silhouettes, the new collection includes a range of dresses for adults and children alike. The brand has made a conscious effort to choose eco-friendly fabrics and natural dyes, with the muted pink shades achieved using a flowering plant from the coffee family, and the pieces are all made from organic cotton, linen or Tencel lyocell (a fabric derived from plant pulp).

The prints, colours and silhouettes are really are where this collection stands out, with florals, crotch-trims, scalloped ruffles and floaty designs. If our little ode to & Other Stories’s new line has persuaded you to invest in some seriously gorgeous matching outfits, there are a number of brands that also produce mini-me clothing.

Here we’ve handpicked a selection of our favourite labels so you can make sure both your and your child’s summer wardrobe is on point.

Carefree summer vibes are at the heart of this new capsule collection from & Other Stories. With its dreamy selection of dresses and two pieces, matching with your little one has never looked better. Our top picks? It’s got to be the plant-dyed bandeau midi dress (£95, Stories.com ) and the matching kid's dress (£55, Stories.com ).

A truly lovely capsule collection, The Little Ref Collection includes a number of linen dresses, matching loungewear and two-piece sets. Stepping away from figure-fitting and bias-cut silhouettes, the dresses are floaty and comfortable, with our particular favourite being the floral sable dress (£225, Thereformation.com ), which of course also comes in the children’s size (£94, Thereformation.com ). Similarly, we cannot fault the puff sleeve maxi wrap dress (£95, Stories.com ), which naturally has a matching children’s alternative – this time with a pair of shorts (£27, Stories.com ) and ruffle neck top (£35, Stories.com ).

Ethical luxury brand Seraphina prioritises sustainability and high-quality fabrics to make sure its ethos of slow fashion is consistently realised. The result? Beautifully handmade clothing that is made to last. And thankfully, the brand creates timeless pieces for parents and children. This midi one-shoulder dress (£295, Seraphinalondon.com ) is made from the same pink floral fabric as the little puff sleeve dress (£75, Seraphinalondon.com ) and is everything you’d want and more for summertime. If you’re getting married, make Seraphina your go-to for matching bridesmaids dresses for adults and kids alike.

It should come as no surprise that British brand Boden has a full range of family-friendly matching outfit options. From beachwear to dresses and T-shirts, there’s men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, all of which is bright, bold and colourful – ideal for summer dressing. Our favourite? It’s got to be these fun Bembridge trousers (£65, Boden.co.uk ) and the tie-detail jersey jumpsuit (from £29, Boden.co.uk ) in the matching print for those aged five to 14.

If you’re a first-time parent and want to match your sweatshirt to your newborn baby’s babygrow, Seraphine is the destination to know, with a celebrity fanbase that includes Myleene Klass and Rosie Huntington Whiteley. What’s more, both your and your baby’s items will be made from 100 per cent GOTS-certified organic cotton, making them soft and easy on the skin.

If you’re a regular reader here at IndyBest you’ll know how much we love Yolke – the brand featured in our guide to the best women’s winter pyjamas , with our writer noting the brand’s “bold prints and matching mini-me versions”. The London-based brand “first began using just silk, but has since branched out to cotton and linen too”, she added. If you’re looking to match your nightwear with your little one, this pair of children’s classic cotton pyjamas (£70, Yolke.co.uk ) are identical to the adult version (£120, Yolke.co.uk ), which are light and designed for warm evenings (remember those?).

