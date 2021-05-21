newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Twinning is winning: & Other Stories’s new matching mini-me collection and the other brands to know

By Eva Waite-Taylor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aNrP_0ZdPMZOb00

While the idea of matching outfits with your parents as a kid may not have been your favourite idea, celebrities are proving that the mini-me look can actually look pretty chic.

Whether it's Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s matching floral caftan dresses for Mother’s Day or Chrissy Teigen twinning with her daughter Luna while on holiday, the mother-daughter dressing trend seems to be increasing in popularity on Instagram. But it’s not just a new social media thing – in fact, in 2012, a number of designers, including Gucci, Stella McCartney and Lanvin dipped their toes into the childrenswear market by reimagining their fashion lines to accommodate to the younger crowd.

If you’re still on the fence about matching your outfit to your little one’s, it’s time to cast away those aspersions thanks to everyone’s favourite high street brand: & Other Stories.

The Scandi label, which has a cult following and celebrity fanbase, including the likes of Holly Willoughby and Kate Middleton , has just launched a new capsule collection featuring a range of gorgeous mother and daughter outfits.

Read more:

Reflecting the brand’s signature floaty, feminine silhouettes, the new collection includes a range of dresses for adults and children alike. The brand has made a conscious effort to choose eco-friendly fabrics and natural dyes, with the muted pink shades achieved using a flowering plant from the coffee family, and the pieces are all made from organic cotton, linen or Tencel lyocell (a fabric derived from plant pulp).

The prints, colours and silhouettes are really are where this collection stands out, with florals, crotch-trims, scalloped ruffles and floaty designs. If our little ode to & Other Stories’s new line has persuaded you to invest in some seriously gorgeous matching outfits, there are a number of brands that also produce mini-me clothing.

Here we’ve handpicked a selection of our favourite labels so you can make sure both your and your child’s summer wardrobe is on point.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence choices. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

& Other Stories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KL7ks_0ZdPMZOb00

Carefree summer vibes are at the heart of this new capsule collection from & Other Stories. With its dreamy selection of dresses and two pieces, matching with your little one has never looked better. Our top picks? It’s got to be the plant-dyed bandeau midi dress (£95, Stories.com ) and the matching kid's dress (£55, Stories.com ).

Visit Stories.com now

Reformation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWtYO_0ZdPMZOb00

A truly lovely capsule collection, The Little Ref Collection includes a number of linen dresses, matching loungewear and two-piece sets. Stepping away from figure-fitting and bias-cut silhouettes, the dresses are floaty and comfortable, with our particular favourite being the floral sable dress (£225, Thereformation.com ), which of course also comes in the children’s size (£94, Thereformation.com ). Similarly, we cannot fault the puff sleeve maxi wrap dress (£95, Stories.com ), which naturally has a matching children’s alternative – this time with a pair of shorts (£27, Stories.com ) and ruffle neck top (£35, Stories.com ).

Visit Thereformation.com now

Seraphina

Ethical luxury brand Seraphina prioritises sustainability and high-quality fabrics to make sure its ethos of slow fashion is consistently realised. The result? Beautifully handmade clothing that is made to last. And thankfully, the brand creates timeless pieces for parents and children. This midi one-shoulder dress (£295, Seraphinalondon.com ) is made from the same pink floral fabric as the little puff sleeve dress (£75, Seraphinalondon.com ) and is everything you’d want and more for summertime. If you’re getting married, make Seraphina your go-to for matching bridesmaids dresses for adults and kids alike.

Visit Seraphinalondon.com now

Boden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44JiRm_0ZdPMZOb00

It should come as no surprise that British brand Boden has a full range of family-friendly matching outfit options. From beachwear to dresses and T-shirts, there’s men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, all of which is bright, bold and colourful – ideal for summer dressing. Our favourite? It’s got to be these fun Bembridge trousers (£65, Boden.co.uk ) and the tie-detail jersey jumpsuit (from £29, Boden.co.uk ) in the matching print for those aged five to 14.

Visit Boden.co.uk now

Seraphine

If you’re a first-time parent and want to match your sweatshirt to your newborn baby’s babygrow, Seraphine is the destination to know, with a celebrity fanbase that includes Myleene Klass and Rosie Huntington Whiteley. What’s more, both your and your baby’s items will be made from 100 per cent GOTS-certified organic cotton, making them soft and easy on the skin.

Visit Seraphine.com now

Yolke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JDZGC_0ZdPMZOb00

If you’re a regular reader here at IndyBest you’ll know how much we love Yolke – the brand featured in our guide to the best women’s winter pyjamas , with our writer noting the brand’s “bold prints and matching mini-me versions”. The London-based brand “first began using just silk, but has since branched out to cotton and linen too”, she added. If you’re looking to match your nightwear with your little one, this pair of children’s classic cotton pyjamas (£70, Yolke.co.uk ) are identical to the adult version (£120, Yolke.co.uk ), which are light and designed for warm evenings (remember those?).

Visit Yolke.co.uk now

Voucher codes

For discounts on children’s and adult’s clothing, try the links below:

Looking for more style inspo? Recreate Adele’s summer-ready look with these tie-dye dresses

The Independent

The Independent

131K+
Followers
77K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Myleene Klass
Person
Holly Willoughby
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Adele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxi Dress#Twinning#Baby Dresses#Classic Designs#Holiday Dresses#Fashion Brands#Women Collection#Scandi#British#Other Stories#Stories Com#The Little Ref Collection#Seraphina Ethical#Seraphinalondon Com#Bembridge#Jersey Jumpsuit Lrb#Asos#Blue Ivy#Indybest#Mini Me Clothing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mail

How Kate Middleton inspired a decade of celebrity brides: Expert reveals wedding dress market was 'flooded' with copies of her Alexander McQueen gown - and even Nicky Hilton and Kim Kardashian couldn't resist

Kate Middleton's wedding dress inspired a decade worth of celebrity copycats and the wedding dress market was flooded with imitations of the famous gown following the 2011 royal wedding, a fashion expert has revealed. As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prepare to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this week,...
Beauty & FashionVogue

Leave It To Rihanna To Find One Of The Rarest Vintage Coats Around

In an eco-conscious move, celebrities have been dipping into vintage fashion archives of late. While Kendall Jenner and Miley Cyrus have actively sourced sought-after pieces from Jean Paul Gaultier, Rihanna has become the proud owner of several rare Dior by John Galliano pieces. Sporting a new pixie crop, RiRi shrugged...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Duran Lantink's Latest Runway Upcycles Unwanted Luxury Goods

The FROW was once the holy grail of Fashion Week invitations, a status symbol nearly as important as actually wearing the luxury labels that presented at each seasonal event. COVID-19 has all but destroyed its relevance — for now — but enterprising designers like Martine Rose have done away with pomp and circumstance in favor of something more intimate. Duran Lantink, meanwhile, has found a clever way to meet the traditions of old and contemporary innovation halfway, giving guests access to their very own drone to view his latest selection of upcycled apparel.
WorldGrazia

Kate Middleton Chose & Other Stories For A Visit To The V&A

With museums and galleries opening this week, you might have spent some time either booking tickets or thinking about what you might wear for such an occasion. And if you're in need of inspiration, Kate Middleton is your woman. The Duchess arrived at today's visit to London's V&A Museum, which...
Apparelwhattoexpect.com

The Best Mommy and Me Swimwear to Match With Your Mini

Matching with your kids is just one sweet perk of being a parent, and coordinating outfits don't have to be reserved for holiday cards. In fact, your brood can rock matching clothes all year long, and summertime is just one more opportunity to twin with your little one. Let's face...
Designers & CollectionsTelegraph

Why you're going to want a Jane Birkin top this summer

In 1969 a black and white picture of Jane Birkin in a charming white lace top caused a mini sensation. Let me think why this could possibly have been. First, she was in Cannes at a time when, for most people, Bournemouth was still the dream. Second, she was with Serge Gainsbourg, only the most notorious lover on the planet at that point. Well, he was French wasn’t he? Third, although the top has often been described as Victorian, it was hardly the kind of thing one can imagine the actual Victoria endorsing, not least because it was cropped within a millimetre of Jane’s boobs. And just in case anyone was in any doubt about this, it was semi sheer, in the way that eyelet lace tends to be. And this being Jane and the 1960s, there was none of that nude bra business going on.
MakeupMinneapolis Star Tribune

Prince estate will release new makeup collection with cosmetics brand Urban Decay

A Broadway musical, an unreleased album, a Netflix documentary. Aren't those the kind of posthumous products fans might expect from the Prince estate? However, now comes the announcement of a tie-in with cosmetics brand Urban Decay. A limited edition "cosmetics capsule" dubbed "Live Loud in Color" will highlight Prince's purple...
Apparelcoveteur.com

This April in Fashion—Every New Item We’re Currently Coveting

Idyllic summer weather is so close we can practically taste it. Along with tantalizing visions of trips to the beach and strolls in the park come dreams of corresponding ensembles—bright prints, mini hemlines, sleeveless tops. Basically, we are champing at the bit to dress in the antithesis to the sweaters and track pants we've been hiding under for the past six months. Luckily, designers are indulging our anti-hibernation needs with new collaborations and launches featuring pared-back silhouettes and sunny colorways. From terry-cloth polos to cat-eye sunglasses, here's every item we have our eye on this month.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Billie Eilish’s British Vogue Cover Shoot Inspired This Truly Dazzling Tribute

The seismic impact of Billie Eilish’s British Vogue June cover reached Pakistani-raised, London-based crystal artist Sara Shakeel, who continued the theme of transformation by doing what she does best: making the pop star sparkle. Literally. Shakeel sprinkled fairy dust over Eilish’s custom Burberry bodices, Mugler bodysuits and McQueen corsetry and waved her glitter wand around Billie’s butterscotch halo in a set of twinkling interpretations of the Craig McDean portraits. The process took three hours of non-stop digital rhinestoning, using new swirling effects befitting Billie’s reinvention. “It’s the first time we have seen Billie in this way, so I wanted to create something new for her,” shares Shakeel.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

21 Vintage-Style Dresses and Tops That Look Straight Out of the ‘70s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Going retro is always a fabulous option. Vintage styles are some of the most fashionable out there. There are just two challenges: First is finding styles that exemplify popular trends from that time period, and second is find pieces that don’t look like they came out of a costume store.
Apparelcntraveler.com

The Best Modest Swimsuits, Kaftans, and Cover-Ups to Wear to the Beach

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There are many reasons a woman might seek out modest swimwear. Maybe it aligns with her religious beliefs. Maybe she’s an athlete...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

My lightbulb moment: Jewellery designer who created a collection of pearls for the modern woman reveals the inspiration behind her business

Olivia, 40, founded the Olivia & Pearl jewellery brand in 2016. She lives in London with her husband James, a major in the Royal Marines. There are many photos of me wearing pearls as a child. My dad worked in stone exports, so he often travelled to Asia for business and would bring them back for me. I collected more than 70 pieces in a little box, which I still have.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

Bandier & Sincerely Jules’ New Collection Just Motivated Me To Start Working Out Again

Just in time for #ShotGirl, lifestyle blogger and influencer Jules Sariñana (aka Sincerely Jules) just dropped a chic AF athleisure collection with Bandier. The Sincerely Jules x Bandier collection is inspired by bubblegum pink California sunsets, bright blue summer skies, hikes in nature, and of course, self-love. The size-inclusive collection includes a variety of activewear and loungewear sets (there are even some silk pieces to shop) featuring summer-inspired graphics, color-blocked details, and on-trend colorways. In a nutshell, the collab is “where fashion and fitness meet.”
MusicPopMatters

BTS Own the Brand of Joy Pop Like No Other in “Butter”

One of the things you’ll hear the most about why people like BTS is because they bring them joy. This is far from being the only thing that explains their success, but it’s also true that the group owns this brand like no one else. “Butter” (2021) follows BTS’s previous...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Forbes

The Founders Of French Fashion Label Ba&sh Share Their Top 10 Summer Wears

The French fashion label ba&sh was founded by friends, Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief and is known for offering luxe, bohème ready-to-wear that just calls for the summer. Exuding a fun and flirty joie de vivre with little skirts, flouncy blouses, and glamorous wafty dresses (that often feature cut outs, and iridescent, light-catching fabrics) it’s the brand to wear this summer. And with over 400 retail points globally, and almost 750K followers on Instagram, it just goes to show that many women are in agreement.
Designers & CollectionsSeattle Times

Sunday Best: Fashion designer Alber Elbaz reinvented Lanvin and was beloved the world over

COVID-19 claimed the life of a beloved figure in the international fashion world last month. Alber Elbaz, the Morocco-born Israeli designer who was credited with reinvigorating the Lanvin brand, died in Paris in late April, at the age of 59. Beloved by the celebrities he dressed — such as Meryl Streep, who won her 2012 Oscar in a regal gold Elbaz/Lanvin creation — Elbaz spent 14 years as fashion director of Lanvin, with his graceful designs returning the storied Paris fashion house (which has origins that date back to the 19th century) to prominence as a modern brand. In recent years he founded the new line AZ Factory, intended to offer playful, elegant clothing to women of all sizes, at prices far lower than most designer brands. “Through AZ Factory, I want to challenge our obsession with weight,” he told an interviewer for British Vogue. “I’m oversized myself and I always wore layers so no one would know where I began and ended — then I thought, ‘Why hide?’”