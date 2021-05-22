Hoover Alabama Doctor Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

An Alabama doctor and her husband were sentenced Tuesday to 52 and 30 months in prison, respectively, for prescribing and dispensing controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the course of professional practice.

Elizabeth Korcz, M.D., 48, and Matthew Korcz, 47, both of Hoover, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and dispense a controlled substance on Dec. 16, 2020. According to court documents, the defendants admitted to providing dangerous doses of hydrocodone to patients who were not examined by a medical professional and while Dr. Korcz was absent from their clinic. The defendants owned and operated Hoover Alt MD, a purported medical clinic with an in-house dispensary. The defendants did not employ registered nurses or other qualified medical professionals, despite Dr. Korcz’s absences. The defendants admitted to allowing hydrocodone to be dispensed from their in-house dispensary while Dr. Korcz was out of state on multiple occasions.

“Doctors who abuse their position of trust to unlawfully prescribe opioids for profit are fueling our country’s epidemic,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The devastation to our communities caused by that betrayal of trust requires just punishment, as the court imposed.”

“It is disheartening when trusted medical professionals are engaged in the diversion of controlled substances,” said Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “Doctors have an obligation to ensure that prescription medications are getting into the hands of legitimate patients. This investigation is the result of DEA’s continued commitment to hold accountable those who participate in illegally dispensing controlled substances in our communities.”

“Health care professionals should be trusted and not exploit their profession to line their pockets,” said Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr of the FBI’s Birmingham Field Office. “I applaud the sentence handed down that holds the Korczs accountable for their greed, fraud and deceit. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to root out fraud in the health care industry at every level and protect the public from their illegal and potentially deadly schemes.”