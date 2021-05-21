newsbreak-logo
Suitland, MD

Suspended Prince George’s County Police Officer Indicted After Teen Assaulted in Suitland

Report Annapolis
 2 days ago

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a suspended Prince George’s County Police Officer on a first degree assault charge. Corporal Darryl Wormuth is also charged with second degree assault and misconduct in office. Wormuth is accused of assaulting a teenager after he was taken into custody on October 20, 2020, in Suitland.

Fellow officers who were also on the scene alerted their commanders of the incident. The commanders then contacted the Internal Affairs Division. Wormuth’s police powers were suspended on October 26, 2020. The Prince George’s County Police Department brought this case to the State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.

“I support and commend the officers who stepped forward to report this incident. I encourage and expect all officers who witness any potential wrongdoing to do the same,” said Interim Chief Hector Velez.

Wormuth joined the PGPD in 2007. He is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. After Tuesday’s indictment, Wormuth is now suspended without pay.

Annapolis, MD
Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

